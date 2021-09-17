WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and WWE 205 Live coverage, NJPW Strong moves to Saturdays, Bill Irwin, Jim Cornette, Masahiro Chono, Bobby Heenan, Dick Brower

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from this weekend’s WWE live events in North Charleston, South Carolina, August, Georgia, and the upcoming European tour. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show features Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong moves to Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will now be available on Sundays due to the day change.

-WWE is in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Riddle vs. AJ Styles. The lineup will likely change, as the Triple Threat is still listed as being for the WWE Championship even though Big E won the title on Monday.

-WWE is in Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. The lineup will likely change, as the Triple Threat is still listed as being for the WWE Championship even though Big E won the title on Monday.

-WWE is in Newcastle, England at Utilita Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal in a Newcastle Street Fight, King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin, and The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill “The Goon” Irwin is 67.

-Jim Cornette is 60.

-Masahiro Chono is 58.

-The late “Bulldog” Dick Brower was born on September 17, 1933. He died on September 15, 1997 at age 63 following complications from hip surgery.

-The late Bobby Heenan died of organ failure at age 72 on September 17, 2017.