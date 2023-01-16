1/16 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of “Judgment Day” Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. “Alpha Academy” Otis and Chad Gable, Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali, Royal Rumble developments

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,547)

Live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

Aired January 16, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired (and does include shots of The Bloodline). Pyro shot off on the stage. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves were on commentary. Patrick announced that the show would include Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor in a six-way elimination match for a shot at the U.S. Championship on next week’s 30th Anniversary episode…

Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos delivered a promo and said Kevin Owens wouldn’t get away with disrespecting the Tribal Chief. They also announced that there would be an acknowledgement ceremony for Roman Reigns on next week’s show, and they will defend the Raw Tag Titles against Judgment Day on the same show.

“Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest made their entrance. Ripley spoke as they walked to the ring and said they run Raw. Balor said they run the show and they ran the gauntlet and ran through the entire Raw tag team division last week.

Once in the ring, Balor praised “the ex-con Dom” for stepping up last week and replacing him in the tag team gauntlet. Balor winced when he spoke about how they would win the tag titles to sell his injury from last week. Priest said the red tag team titles would be returning to Monday nights.

Priest said The Bloodline claims to run Raw and yet they’ve never stepped to them. Dom said he smelled fear. Jey pointed out that he and Jimmy started their historic tag title run by beating Dom and Rey Mysterio. Dom told them they would last a minute in the cell with the prisoners that he was in with. Dom said they call Usos wannabe ese’s.

Sikoa stepped up and got in Dom’s face. Ripley pushed Dom back and stood face to face with Sikoa, who eventually stepped back, then moved forward and went face to face with her again. Dom hit Sikoa, who took the shot and then knocked Dom down with a forearm. The two factions brawled.

Ripley told Sikoa to bring it. Sikoa let out a primal scream. Suddenly, Mustafa Ali dove from the top rope onto Sikoa. Ali threw punches at Sikoa while the broadcast team said that Sikoa would face Ali after the break…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure who they want viewers to cheer for, but I enjoyed the dynamic between the Bloodline and Judgment Day members. I missed it last week when they said the winners of the gauntlet match would earn a shot at the Raw Tag Titles rather than the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, but I did catch it on Smackdown when they set up the Usos defending the Smackdown Tag Team Titles against thew winners of an upcoming tournament. If they are starting to take this approach with the tag titles, then one can only wonder if Roman Reigns will start defending his titles separately.

1. Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali. The match was joined in progress. The Usos were not at ringside with Sikoa. Footage aired of Byron Saxton interviewing Ali earlier in the day. Ali said he didn’t get to fight back when The Bloodline attacked everyone recently, but he was fighting back tonight.

Sikoa turned Ali inside out with a clothesline and covered him for a two count. Sikoa talked trash and then threw punches at Ali. Sikoa went for a running hip attack, but Ali rolled out of the way. Sikoa grabbed Ali on the apron and ran him into the ring post. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso hopped the barricade and hopped onto the ring apron.

Kevin Owens made his entrance. Graves said there was no way that Owens was anywhere near 100 percent. Owens roughed up both Usos at ringside. Ali hit a distracted Sikoa with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Sikoa avoided a 450 splash. Ali rolled through, but Sikoa put him down with a Samoan Spike and pinned him.

Solo Sikoa defeated Mustafa Ali.

After the match, Owens performed a Stunner on Sikoa. Owens took Sikoa to ringside and placed him on the broadcast table. Owens went to climb on the timekeepers barricade, but the Usos returned. Owens threw a chair at one of them. Adam Pearce and other producers showed up and stop Owens while the Usos and Sikoa headed toward the back. Sikoa yelled that he’s going to kick Owens’ ass… [C]

Bobby Lashley delivered a backstage promo. He said that the six-way elimination match meant that five people would be tapping out to The Hurt Lock. Lashley said that Austin’s Theory’s title reign comes with an expiration date. He said he would take the title back at Raw XXX… An ad aired for the Raw XXX event…

Powell’s POV: Sikoa going over was no surprise because it’s the right move, and it was an entertaining match. They have to make Owens look as strong as possible heading into his title match, though I don’t know if anything he does will convince viewers that he’s going to beat Reigns. I believe the Raw XXX ad is the same one they played on Smackdown. For those wondering, they did show a Vince McMahon clip and they also had an audio clip of him welcoming viewers to Raw.

Cincinnati Bengals’ imagery was shown (what a nice reminder for those who forgot about tonight’s football game)…

The third part of the Cody Rhodes video series aired. He spoke about training at the Nightmare Factory and announced that he will be returning at the Royal Rumble…

The broadcast team made a big fuss over Cody Rhodes returning at the Rumble. Graves said he had goosebumps on his goosebumps and guaranteed that Rhodes would pick up right where he left off…

Byron Saxton stood outside of Adam Pearce’s office. He said it’s been a revolving door of wrestlers trying to make their case for being in the Rumble match. Saxton introduced Elias, who said that when he wins the Rumble, the vengeance tour begins.

MVP exited Pearce’s office and told Elias not to bother Pearce about entering the Rumble because the winner is a done deal. Elias assumed that MVP was referring to himself and said that he hasn’t been relevant in the ring in years. MVP said he would get Elias a match with the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. Elias accepted and said they call it a tuneup in the music business. MVP returned to Pearce’s office…

Powell’s POV: So Elias will be destroyed by Omos later in the show? I might wonder if MVP was referring to Bobby Lashley if Lashley wasn’t already booked for the six-way elimination match. On a side note, it’s kind of strange to hear Graves gushing over a babyface like he did for Cody, but it’s the right move to take to build up Cody’s return.

Patrick announced The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as coming up after the break… [C] Patrick spoke briefly about Baron Corbin and then promoted the six-way elimination match main event… Entrances for the tag team match took place…

2. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Dawkins wore some Bengals gear to the ring. Graves said the Cincy native had been insufferable throughout the day because of the Bengals winning their playoff game. The bell rang and then Benjamin knocked Ford off the apron with a knee strike.

Ford returned and eventually tagged in and performed a high crossbody block on Alexander. Ford turned Alexander inside out with a clothesline and then played to the crowd with a primal scream that received a good reaction. Alexander came back moments later with a clothesline on the apron.

MVP walked to ringside. Patrick questioned why MVP was there. Graves told him to relax and said it was just business. [C] Dawkins tagged in and had a nice offensive flurry on Benjamin before tagging out. Ford performed a top rope frog splash and had the pin, but Alexander returned to break it up.

Dawkins put Benjamin on his shoulders while Ford went to the top rope. Alexander clipped Dawkins’ knee. Benjamin ran up the ropes and tossed Ford into the ring and then covered him, but Dawkins broke up the pin. A short time later, Dawkisn performed a flip dive onto Ford and both opponents on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Dawkins went for a corner splash. MVP was late arriving to pull Alexander out of the ring. MVP distracted the referee while Benjamin tossed Dawkins into Alexander’s knee strike. Alexander went for the pin, but Dawkins reversed it and got the three count…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in 9:15.

Powell’s POV: The best way to send the message that Vince McMahon has not taken full control of creative is to have a wrestler win in his hometown. I’m only half joking. A good tag match. It looked like MVP was legitimately late, but I’m not entirely sure what they were going for. I don’t like Patrick having to act clueless about MVP coming out given that we just saw MVP speak about the duo during his backstage segment with Bobby Lashley last week.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Judgment Day and asked Finn Balor about the main event. Balor called it a Six Pack Challenge and said if anyone is ready for that it would be him. Chad Gable and Otis showed up and took issue with Judgment Day claiming they ran through the tag division last week.

Gable said they had a shot at redemption. Ripley told Gable not to make her do something she would not regret. Dom said he’d been pumping iron in the yard all day and even he couldn’t hold Ripley back. Gable said Dom needed to work on having a strong body and a strong mind, and told him to sign up for an Alpha Academy course. Priest told them to take a walk or they wouldn’t make it to the ring…

Patrick hyped Becky Lynch calling out Bayley… [C]