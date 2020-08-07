8/7 WWE 205 Live results: Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch, Ever Rise vs. Marquis Carter and Mikey Spandex

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE 205 Live

Taped August 4, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 7, 2020 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph and Drew Gulak were on commentary.

1. “Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker defeated Marquis Carter and Mikey Spandex.

2. Danny Burch (w/Oney Lorcan) over Tony Nese. Ariya Daivari attacked Lorcan during the match.

Powell’s POV: Anish V has switched his Friday night coverage to the NJPW Strong series that streams Friday nights on New Japan World. If you are interested in volunteering to covering WWE 205 Live for Dot Net, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show and discuss Raw Underground and other WWE concepts, The Rock's group buying the XFL, the Marty Jannetty story, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more...