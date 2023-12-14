Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Johnny Jeter, Al Costello

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The episode carries the “Hidden Gems” theme and will include matches that have not aired on the weekly television show. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return once show show features first-run meaningful content.

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show features the final push for Friday’s ROH Final Battle event. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. The show features Rickey Shane Page vs. Akira for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the leading grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the leading vote recipient in our post show poll with 49 percent. B finished seconds with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt that the Seth Rollins and CM Punk segment was tremendous. By the way, I mistakenly ran a poll listed as NXT after the show on Monday. I combined those numbers with the corrected poll that I ran after realizing my mistake.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Jeter is 42.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.