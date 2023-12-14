What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

December 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager

-Red Velvet vs. Anna Jay

-El Hijo del Viking, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti

-Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show on Friday night.

