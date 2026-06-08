Beyond Wrestling “Break The Walls Down” results (6/5): Vetter’s review of Megan Bayne vs. Gabby Forza, Andrade El Idolo vs. Bobby Orlando, Wheeler Yuta vs. DJ Powers, Lio Rush vs. Marcus Mathers

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Break The Walls Down”

June 5, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This is the usual venue for the Monday night Wrestling Open shows. The lighting is good here, and it’s packed to capacity at perhaps 350 (people are standing against the walls). Joey T and Brother Greatness provided commentary on the main show; the injured Ryan Clancy joined Brother Greatness on the pre-show matches.

* MJF suffered an injury coming out of his match Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, so he’s off the show. We have a LOT of AEW-contracted talent tonight, including Andrade El Idolo stepping in to replace Maxwell Jacob Friedman. No new faces — everyone on the show is a special guest or a Beyond/Wrestling Open regular.

* The four matches in the pre-show aired live on their YouTube channel. The 10-match main show aired exclusively on IWTV.

Beyond Wrestling “Break the Walls Down” Pre-Show

1. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. “Simply The Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams. I think they showed a title screen for the Waves & Curls intro, rather than playing Whitney Houston on YouTube. BRG and Jaylen opened. W&C worked over Brett and kept him grounded. Jaylen hit a dropkick on BRG. Oxx got a hot tag at 3:00, and he easily shoved Jaylen to the mat. Jaylen tried a sunset flip, but Oxx wasn’t going anywhere.

Jaylen tried a springboard move, but Oxx swatted him in the face and did a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. BRG hit a flying axe handle on Jaylen, and the heels worked him over. Traevon got the hot tag at 6:00, and he hit a leg lariat on BRG for a nearfall, but Oxx made the save. Oxx tossed Jaylen onto Traevon, then he covered Jaylen for the pin. Good brawl for the time given.

“Simply the Best” Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan at 7:31.

* Yes, we have an image on the screen, so they aren’t playing a copyrighted song.

2. Kylie Alexa vs. Nessa Ferrari. I’ll again say that the young Nessa reminds me a lot of Daria Rae, or WWE diva Victoria. She has the height and overall size advantage over the tiny Alexa. Some basic reversals and armdrags early on. Nessa hit a dropkick. Alexa choked her in the ropes. Kylie hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:30, and she kept Nessa grounded.

Kylie hit some chops in the corner, then a running knee for a nearfall. Nessa got a rollup, then a Lungblower move to the face. She hit some clotheslines and was fired up. She nailed a superkick and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. Kylie hit a suplex into the turnbuckles and a dropkick to Nessa’s face in the corner for the pin. Good action.

Kylie Alexa defeated Nessa Ferrari at 6:06.

3. Love, Doug vs. Leo Sparrow. This is Leo’s debut here; he’s a regular in Create A Pro, and he’s always the heel. Doug put a ring on Leo’s finger; Leo took it off and threw it. Doug got his rose petals, and Leo got his kale leaves, and they tried to throw them at each other. Leo hit some stomps and was in charge, but he missed a moonsault at 3:30, and they were both down.

Doug fired up and hit some clotheslines and a springboard back elbow. He hit a slingshot crossbody block and hit some punches. Doug threw the rose petals in the face and hit a bulldog for a nearfall. Leo hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30, then a running punt kick to the ribs. Doug hit the Lariat of Love out of the ropes for the pin.

Love, Doug defeated Leo Sparrow at 6:08.

4. TJ Crawford vs. Kylon King vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill in a four-way. RSP hit a LOUD chop on TJ. O’Neill hit a crossbody block; this might be his debut here too. (He has been wrestling on GCW shows with his mentor, Jordan Oliver.) Kylon put O’Neill in a half-crab. TJ hit some quick kicks on Kylon. RSP hit a discus forearm strike on RSP. Ryan dove to the floor on TJ at 2:00. Kylon hit a springboard moonsault to the floor. RSP had Ref Gina hold the ropes wide apart so he could dive onto all three! Fun spot.

In the ring, Kylon hit an enzuigiri on RSP. Kylon nailed a double Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. TJ hit a snap Dragon Suplex. Ryan hit a spin kick to TJ’s ear, then a Gory Bomb on Kylon. TJ hit a DDT and swinging faceplant combo on two guys. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Ryan for a nearfall at 4:30. RSP got up and hit clotheslines on all three smaller guys. He hit a backbody drop on TJ and kicked him in the back.

Ryan missed a Swanton Bomb. Kylon missed a 450 Splash at 6:30. RSP went for a frog splash, but all three guys moved, and they were all down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They all got up and traded punches. Kylon and TJ hit stereo kicks on RSP to drop him. TJ hit an Air Raid Crash on Kylon! Ryan hit a stunner out of the corner on RSP. Kylon hit a top-rope brainbuster on O’Neill for the pin. That was a pretty awesome four-way!

Kylon King defeated TJ Crawford, Rickey Shane Page and Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill in a four-way at 8:47.

Beyond Wrestling “Break the Walls Down” Main Show

1. Bobby Orlando vs. Andrade El Idolo. Again, Andrade is replacing MJF. (Terrible timing on the injury, as Bobby made a really compelling case last week about facing someone who also graduated from the Create A Pro wrestling school, but they’ve never been able to face each other.) Andrade had his title belt with him; I don’t think it’s on the line. We got a “Both these guys!” chant before they locked up. Some basic reversals early on, and Andrade relaxed in the ropes. Andrade poked the eyes at 3:00 and acted like “what else did you expect from me?” Funny.

Andrade hit a top-rope crossbody block. Bobby hit a flying shoulder tackle and a bulldog. They fought to the floor. Andrade sat down in an open seat in the front row to take a picture with a girl. He rolled Bobby back into the ring and got a nearfall at 6:30, and he kept Orlando grounded. “This crowd is electric!” Joey said. Orlando hit a Lungblower to the back at 8:00, and they were both down. Bobby hit some clotheslines and a running neckbreaker. He dove through the ropes onto Andrade. In the ring, Bobby hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00.

Andrade hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall. Andrade hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. Bobby hit his Athena-style flying stunner for a nearfall at 12:00. Andrade tripped Bobby, who fell off the turnbuckles and was crotched, and they were both down. Bobby hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 14:00, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They traded chops. Andrade nailed his hard back elbow and his double-arm swinging slam for the clean pin. A sharp opener.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Bobby Orlando at 15:22.

* Andrade said a few words on the mic, and they hugged.

2. Wheeler Yuta vs. DJ Powers. Yuta got a babyface pop, and the crowd chanted, “Welcome home!”; DJ is always the heel! They tied up on the mat. DJ claimed Wheeler pulled his hair. They traded quick mat reversals, and Wheeler popped him in the jaw at 2:00, then dragged him to the mat in a headlock, and the crowd chanted, “You got bitch-slapped!” Wheeler locked in an Octopus Stretch. He hit a dropkick.

DJ hit a standing neckbreaker at 4:00, and he jawed at the crowd. They traded chops. Powers hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Wheeler hit a second-rope back suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Yuta hit a top-rope flying forearm and a dive through the ropes and crashed onto Powers. In the ring, Wheeler hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00.

Powers suplexed Wheeler into the turnbuckles and hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. They traded blows. Yuta bit DJ’s knee! DJ hit a superkick. Yuta nailed a running knee. He hit repeated elbow strikes to the side of the head and locked in a Cattle Mutilation, cranking on the arms until Powers tapped out. Sharp match. The crowd chanted “Please come back!” at Yuta.

Wheeler Yuta defeated DJ Powers at 10:35.

3. Mark Sterling and “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. Ichiban, Sammy Diaz, and a mystery partner. Unfortunately, IWTV gave away the mystery partner in their match lineup… it’s Slade! Sterling and Sammy opened, and Diaz twisted Mark’s left arm. Sammy hit a dropkick. Sterling crawled on his knees to hug his teammates. VSK tagged in at 1:30, and he hit a dropkick on Sammy and celebrated. Slade entered and traded forearm strikes with Scalice. Slade clotheslined VSK to the floor.

Bryce bodyslammed Ichiban onto VSK’s knees at 3:30. Sammy hit a standing moonsault. The Verdict began working Sammy over in their corner. VSK hit some kicks to the side of the head. Sterling jumped in and hit some stomps and a bodyslam at 5:30. Vinny hit his slingshot senton and celebrated. Sammy finally hit a superkick on Vinny, but Bryce jumped in to cut him off from tagging out. Sammy suplexed Sterling at 7:00. Ichiban entered and hit a double missile dropkick. He hit splashes in opposite corners on Bryce and VSK.

Ichiban hit a springboard back double elbow. He nailed a flip dive to the floor on the heels, but Vinny chokeslammed him onto the apron. Diaz hit a moonsault to the floor. Slade snuck in the ring behind Sterling and hit a clothesline. He repeatedly rammed Sterling’s head into turnbuckles and hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 9:30. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Slade for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on VSK. Sammy hit a frog splash on VSK for a nearfall.

Bryce hit a powerbomb and a diving forearm strike. Slade hit a chokeslam on VSK, but Bryce chokeslammed Slade! Ichiban hit a 619 on Bryce at 12:00. Sterling hit a spinebuster on Ichiban. Diaz hit a springboard stunner on Sterling. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner on VSK, but Vinny rolled through and got a flash, clean rollup to pin Diaz! That was a really good six-man tag. Slade hit a post-match chokeslam on Sterling. Mark tried to flee, but Slade hit another chokeslam, and the crowd chanted, “He deserves it!”

Ichiban, Sammy Diaz, and Slade defeated Mark Sterling and “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 12:47.

4. Max Caster vs. Corey Duke. Max came out with a cowboy hat on, a vest, and a guitar! Duke is still new to this roster, so it’s pretty impressive he’s getting a marquee match like this. Max got on the mic, spoke in an exaggerated drawl, and told Corey he’s “a fake cowboy,” unlike Max, who is a real cowboy! Max strummed the guitar. Of course, they wound up throwing punches, and we’re underway! Duke hit a crossbody block and a dropkick. Max hit a monkey-flip, and he sidestepped a missile dropkick attempt. Max hit a slam and got a nearfall at 1:30, and the crowd chanted, “Let’s go, Duke!”

Max applied a half-crab, and he switched to a headlock. Duke went to the top rope, but Max crotched him in the corner. Duke hit a top-rope missile dropkick, and they were both down at 5:00. Duke fired up and hit some jab punches. He nailed an Asai Moonsault to the floor. Caster grabbed a thick chain. In the ring, Duke hit an enzuigiri. He grabbed Max’s chain! The ref admonished him to turn it over, which he did. While she was setting it down, Max hit a low-blow punt kick, got an inside cradle, and scored the tainted pin.

Max Caster defeated Corey Duke at 7:32.

5. Ben Bishop vs. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King). Bishop is a seven-footer, and I just struggle to get into a match where a guy THAT TALL is the babyface. (Small guys are the underdogs, and thus the obvious babyface). Dustin has been on such a great heel run that the crowd was going to cheer for Bishop no matter what, though. Waller pie-faced him at the bell and hit some forearm strikes. Ben hit a massive back-body drop; Joey said it might be the biggest one he’s ever seen! Dustin rolled to the floor to regroup with Kylon. Back in the ring, Waller went for a superkick at 1:30, but Bishop caught the leg.

Ben hit some hard elbows and knee lifts in the corner. Waller hit a shotgun dropkick that knocked Ben down; Dustin stomped on him in the corner and hit some overhand chops. Dustin went for a plancha at 4:00, but Ben caught him. Waller escaped and hit the plancha. Kylon hit some cheap shots on the floor while Waller distracted the ref. In the ring, Ben hit a big bodyslam, then a second one at 6:00. Dustin hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He jumped on Ben’s back and locked in a sleeper.

Ben finally flipped Waller to the mat, and he hit a splash in the corner at 8:00. Dustin hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall. Ben hit a Mafia Kick. Kylon distracted Ben. Waller went for a Lethal Injection, but Ben caught him and hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 9:30. Ben hit a big chokeslam for a nearfall, but Kylon put Dustin’s feet on the ropes! Dustin hit a Lethal Injection, then a second one, and a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! Good action.

Dustin Waller defeated Ben Bishop at 10:58.

* The next bout is an unsanctioned match. Rob Levine came to the ring to get liability waiver signatures from the wrestlers that allows them to be in the unsanctioned bout. (Why wasn’t that done before now?)

6. Aaron Rourke and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Bobby Casale, and Brian Morris in an unsanctioned match. The Ranch came out first, and they all wore blue jeans and white T-shirts. Ortiz is back from an injury that has kept him out for a few weeks. Rourke wore a Pride shirt and carried his WWE Evolve Title belt. The babyfaces charged in, and they all started brawling. They hit a triple superkick on Morris, and the heels bailed to the floor to regroup.

Ortiz hit a flip dive to the floor on the heels at 2:00. In the ring, Stetson stomped on Ortiz’s knee and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. The heels worked over Aaron. Casale hit a stomach-first bodyslam. Stetson jabbed a chair against the knee. Morris and Casale jawed at each other, then Bobby kicked a garbage can that was over Vecchio’s head at 6:00. (Morris and Casale have not been on the same page for weeks!) Morris accidentally punched Casale! Bobby was irritated and jawed at his teammate. Rourke speared Casale through a board in the corner at 8:00.

Vecchio got a chair and hit the heels across the back with it. He hit a German Suplex on Stetson. Rourke hit a coast-to-coast dropkick for a nearfall! Morris grabbed a garbage can and repeatedly struck Rourke across the back with it. Stetson hit a frog splash for a nearfall. The Ranch put Ortiz’s leg inside a chair to ‘Pillmanize’ it. Rourke and Morris brawled to the floor, and over by the stage where the commentary table is set up. Morris hit a low-blow uppercut on Rourke at 12:00!

Danny Miles came out of seemingly nowhere and attacked Morris! He hit Brian with a clipboard. Miles carried Morris back to the ring and dumped him in. Aaron Rourke hit a Twist of Fate on Morris. Vecchio hit the team Blockbuster, sending Morris crashing through a door bridge! All three babyfaces piled onto Morris for the pin. Fun street fight that didn’t get bloody or violent.

Aaron Rourke and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Bobby Casale, and Brian Morris in an unsanctioned match at 14:23.

* Intermission was edited out.

7. “Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “The Residency” Rex Lawless and Nic Robles (w/RJ Rude). Rude sang Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” on his way to the ring. Everyone’s ears bled. The muscular Lawless opened against Price. B&TB wore their sharp new royal blue gear. Oliver went for a crossbody block, but Rex caught him and hit a fallaway slam at 2:00. Robles hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. B&TB set up for a team Styles Clash, but RJ Rude distracted them. Rex hit a double spear at 4:00! Rex hit a forward Finlay Roll on Oliver.

Rex hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. RJ got on the mic again and sang and was booed. Oliver hit a dropkick on Rex. Oliver and Robles traded chops. Oliver hit his spinning crossbody block. Price tagged in at 6:30 and he unloaded some punches on Robles, then a hard clothesline. Price hit his springboard Blockbuster on Lawless! He hit a TKO stunner on Robles for a nearfall. Rude tripped Price at 8:00, so Alec chased after him. The Residency hit a team chokeslam move on Price for a nearfall, but Oliver made the save.

Rex held both guys in his arms and slammed them both for a nearfall. Robles yelled at Ref Gina, and that earned some boos. Price shoved the heels together. Rex missed a spear into the corner, and he fell to the floor. Price and Oliver hit some quick team moves on Robles. Price dove onto Rex! Oliver hit a second-rope faceplant on Robles. Price hit a tornado DDT. Price and Oliver hit the Styles Clash on Nic, and Price covered Robles for the pin. Fun match.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “The Residency” Rex Lawless and Nic Robles at 11:11.

* Price got on the mic and said it felt so good to be back in Beyond Wrestling. He put over Beyond and promoter Drew Cordeiro, saying there wouldn’t be an Alec Price without them.

* Bear Bronson has issued an open challenge! Who will step up? It’s… CPA!

8. Bear Bronson vs. CPA for the Wrestling Open Title. Quite a size difference in this one! They locked up, Bear shoved CPA to the mat, and CPA immediately peeled off a shirt, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Of course, CPA had another one on underneath. CPA tried to lift him, but he couldn’t. Bear went for his buttdrop to the sternum, but CPA escaped. Bear hit a bodyslam, and this time he hit the butt drop to the sternum for a nearfall at 2:30. CPA leapt off the ropes, but Bronson hit him with a clothesline, then a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall.

They fought in the corner, and Bear kissed him on the mouth at 4:30! The crowd chanted, “Happy Pride!” CPA hit a sunset flip bomb, dropping Bronson to the mat. CPA hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes, and Bear dropped him. Bear pulled off CPA’s clip-on tie. CPA hit some chin-breakers, and he peeled off a second shirt! Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. CPA peeled off a shirt! He nailed the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for a nearfall.

Bronson set up for the Fire Thunder Driver, but CPA escaped. The ref got bumped, but he popped to his feet, fired up… and collapsed again. FUNNY stuff. The crowd chanted, “That was awesome!” CPA peeled off the shirt… and he’s finally out of shirts and is bare-chested! He hit a 1099 (comedy 619). However, Bronson hit the Fire Thunder Driver for the pin. That was an absolute blast. Brother Greatness was laughing and was highly amused. Bronson kissed CPA again.

Bear Bronson defeated CPA to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 9:02.

* Bear got on the mic. He noted that he came out as bisexual two years ago, and he was able to do it with the support of his wife and the locker room. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but it also was the most liberating thing I’ve ever done.” He vowed that any wrestling locker room he is in “will be a safe one” for the gay, trans, etc., community.

9. Lio Rush vs. Marcus Mathers. Lio came out first with his colorful umbrella. (It makes him look more like a lost and confused child than a scary monster, though.) Mathers came out wearing a mask right out of the Ultimo Dragon collection, and he wore his white gear. He removed the mask before the bell. Lio was talking to the invisible voices in the ceiling; he spun around and knocked Mathers to the mat at 1:30. Lio went for the Rush Hour, but Mathers blocked it, and Lio went to the floor. They got back into the ring and Mathers hit a dropkick.

Lio hit the rolling Koppo Kick to knock Mathers to the floor, then he dove through the ropes and barreled into Mathers at 3:00! In the ring, Lio did some misdirection offense and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. They traded blows at ringside. In the ring, Lio hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Lio hit a flying forearm to the back of the head and was in charge, and the crowd rallied for Marcus. They got up and traded LOUD chops. Marcus hit a top-rope crossbody block. Mathers hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop at 9:00. He hit his mule kick to the jaw for a nearfall.

They traded forearm strikes. Lio hit a stunner. Mathers hit one and got a nearfall. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw. He set up for a Package Piledriver, but he turned it into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Lio shook the top ropes to cause Mathers to fall and be crotched in the corner. Lio hit a spin kick to the ear, and he hit the Rush Hour (stunner out of the ropes) for a nearfall. Lio bit Mathers’ forehead at 13:00! The crowd chanted, “He’s got rabies!” Mathers bit Lio’s fingers!

Lio hit some clotheslines in the corner. Mathers hit a decapitating clothesline. He tried to get a Styles Clash, but Lio escaped. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 15:00. This has been awesome, and the crowd chanted, “Beyond Wrestling!” Mathers hit a double stomp to the chest. Rush again hit a Rush Hour. He went for the Final Hour frogsplash, but Mathers got his knees up! Mathers hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall!

Mathers hit some chops, and he was clearly frustrated that he hadn’t put Lio away yet. He nailed a superkick! They fought on the ropes, but the lights flickered, and it distracted Marcus! Lio shoved Mathers to the mat and hit the Final Hour for a nearfall. He again hit a Rush Hour stunner, and he applied a Muta Lock-style crank on the head until Mathers tapped out. That was awesome.

Lio Rush defeated Marcus Mathers at 18:36.

10. Gabby Forza vs. Megan Bayne. Two of the strongest women in pro wrestling today. They glared at each other and circled each other before locking up. Brother Greatness noted that these two each have one victory over the other. Bayne knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Gabby hit a bodyslam. Gabby hit a back-body drop at 2:00 and some clotheslines in the corner. Gabby hit a Samoan Drop but only got a one-count. She hit a senton for a nearfall. Bayne hit a Frankensteiner at 3:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. She kicked Gabby off the apron to the floor.

They brawled at ringside, and Megan hit some chops. In the ring, Bayne hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. Megan hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and a Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 7:30. They traded chops and forearm strikes on the ring apron. Megan hit a back suplex into the ring, but Gabby hit a spear at 9:00, and they were both down!

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabby put her in a Torture Rack and spun her into a powerbomb for a nearfall. Gabby missed a second Vader Bomb, and Megan hit a Mafia Kick. Gabby hit a Dani Luna-style suplex off the ropes, but Bayne held on and hit a Falcon Arrow slam for a nearfall. Gabby hit a powerslam, but she missed a splash into the corner and crashed.

Bayne went for a second Frankensteiner, but Gabby turned it into a second-rope powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 13:00! Bayne hit the Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. They traded forearm strikes. Bayne hit an F5 slam, but Gabby kicked out at one! Bayne hit her leaping clothesline. Megan nailed a running powerbomb for the pin. Wow, that was just incredible.

Megan Bayne defeated Gabby Forza at 14:54.

* Bayne helped Gabby to her feet and bowed to her before leaving the ring, allowing the crowd to cheer for Gabby.

Final Thoughts: I was set to hand Mathers-Lio the best match of the night, but then Bayne-Forza blew past them with quite the impressive main event. That Orlando-Andrade match was tremendous, too, and takes third. I don’t want to keep ranking matches because there were a lot of great matches here. If you have IWTV, you are definitely checking out this show.

Perhaps the biggest complaint is that we only had one women’s match on the main show, and another on the pre-show. A 10-match show calls for at least two, maybe three, women’s matches. One of the better shows of the year, and everyone involved in this should be proud of it.