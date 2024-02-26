WWE Raw results (2/26): Powell’s live review of Elimination Chamber winners Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Street Fight

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,605)

San Jose, California at SAP Center

Aired live February 26, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show while the venue’s exterior was shown. Footage aired from earlier in the day of Elimination Chamber winners Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch making separate arrivals… A video package recapped the Elimination Chamber event… Cole was joined on commentary by Pat McAfee, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Dominik Mysterio introduced Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The broadcast team noted that Ripley is up for a publication’s Australian Woman of the Year award. Once in the ring, Ripley welcomed viewers to Monday Night Mami. A loud “Mami” chant broke out.

Ripley boasted over retaining her title at Elimination Chamber. Ripley say that Nia Jax may have been the biggest threat to her title. She said it doesn’t matter because even though she’s from Down Under, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Mami is always on top.

Becky Lynch made her entrance and entered the ring. Lynch said The Man is coming around to WrestleMania to fight Ripley. Lynch said she and Ripley both had a great night on Saturday. Lynch spoke of winning the Chamber match and how Ripley won her match in front of friends and family in a packed stadium. Lynch said now Ripley’s family won’t have to fly to WrestleMania to watch her lose.

Dom said no one walks to Mami that way. Lynch shot him down and then said Ripley has been the face of the company while she has been the heart and soul of it. Lynch said The Man can do it all, including beating Ripley. Lynch tossed the mic down.

“Are you done?” Ripley asked. Ripley told Lynch not to disrespect Dom ever again. Ripley congratulated Lynch on winning the Chamber match and said it’s about time she stopped disappointing her and approach her level. Ripley said that there’s a great woman behind every great man, but she won’t be behind Lynch because Mami is always on top. Ripley slammed the mic down and made her exit with Dom.

Nia Jax ran in from the broadcast table side of the building and attacked Lynch from behind. Jax performed multiple leg drops on Lynch while Ripley and Dom headed to the back. Jax set up for her Annihilator finisher, but Adam Pearce led a group of producers and referees out and told Jax that she had done enough and threatened to fine her. Jax left the ring…

Powell’s POV: A good first promo exchange between Ripley and Lynch. Ripley was more over with the crowd than Lynch, so it was a good call to have Dom at ringside to help draw heat from the crowd. The Jax attack is logical given that she beat Lynch clean the last time they met in a television match.

Sami Zayn made his entrance. Cole said Zayn told him that his Raw match was a must win match heading into WrestleMania. The broadcast team said he would face Shinsuke Nakamura after the commercial break… [C]

A video package recapped The Rock’s last appearance on Smackdown and touted his next appearance on Friday’s show. The graphic noted that the Glendale, Arizona venue is sold out… Cole questioned whether Rock would accept the challenge of Cody Rhodes to a match…

Jackie Redmond spoke with Nia Jax in the backstage area. Jax said she should be going to WrestleMania rather than Lynch due to beating her clean. Redmond brought up Jax’s match with Liv Morgan. Jax cut off Redmond and said that Morgan would get ten times what happened to Lynch…

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance…

1. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Both men ended up at ringside. Nakamura ran Zayn toward toward the barricade, but Zayn jumped onto the barricade and hit Nakamura with a moonsault. Zayn sold his ribs. [C] Zayn used a Michinoku Driver to pick up a two count. Zayn followed up with a tornado DDT moments later.

Zayn rolled to the floor. Nakamura followed and draped him over the barricade. Nakamura went to the ring steps and then jumped off and hit Zayn with a knee to the head. Cole said it had become a sickening assault by Nakamura.

Zayn barely beat the referee’s count and was drilled with a Kinshasa. Nakamura covered Zayn, who put his foot over the bottom rope at the last moment. Nakamura got mad and kicked Zayn. Nakamura went for a Kinshasam, but Zayn sidestepped him and shoved him into the corner, then hit him with a Helluva Kick to the back of the head. Zayn followed up with a traditional Helluva Kick and scored the pin…

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in 14:55.

Powell’s POV: A strong match with a nice assist from Cole, who did a good job on commentary of playing up Zayn being desperate to win matches heading into WrestleMania. I continue to wonder if this is leading to Zayn challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside and set up a video package on the Imperium and New Day feud… Timestamped footage aired of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods arriving at the building earlier in the day… Chelsea Green made her entrance for a match against Raquel Rodriguez… [C]

Cole listed Post Malone, Jade Cargill, The Dudley Boyz, Nia Jax, Diamond Dallas Page, and Pat McAfee as being added to the WWE 2K24 video game. A CM Punk video aired with him praising the fans for making it known they wanted him in the game and he said they would get it. McAfee said it was an honor to be in the game and said his guys would also be in the game…

Chelsea Green stood in the ring and said that after issuing a formal complaint with management, she was competing in protest. Green said she would have won the Last Chance Battle Royal and won the Elimination Chamber match had Adam Pearce not added Raquel Rodriguez. Green said she’s the star and people wanted her. She mock Rodriguez flying all the way to Australia and losing. She worked in a jab at the San Jose Sharks of the NHL. Green said she would prove that Rodriguez is a big loser. Rodriguez made her entrance…

2. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green. Green drew an imaginary line, which Rodriguez crossed. Green drew another line and Rodriguez stepped past it. Green slapped Rodriguez, who then went on the offensive and performed a couple of fallaway slams. Rodriguez used a Tejana Bomb to get the three count…

Raquel Rodriguez beat Chelsea Green in 1:15.

Powell’s POV: I continue to wonder where Green would be if the creative forces had opted to build her heat as opposed to having her character get its comeuppance so often.

Sami Zayn was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the backstage area. Zayn said it was an understatement to say that he needed the win he got over Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn said he doesn’t know what a loss would have done to him. Zayn said his win reaffirmed his belief that he is a contender and will be a champion. He said that if a path to WrestleMania doesn’t find him, he will go out and find it.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci showed up, causing Redmond to make her exit. Kaiser and Vinci both smirked at Zayn while walking past him. Intercontinental Champion Gunther followed and laughed in Zayn’s face before walking past him. Cole said Gunther would appear in the ring after the break… [C]