NXT Takeover XXX official announcement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce NXT Takeover XXX for Saturday, August 22.

NXT TakeOver has become one of the most exciting events in sports-entertainment, and the next one is coming your way soon.

NXT TakeOver XXX will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, and stream on the award-winning WWE Network.

The 30th installment of the black-and-gold brand’s banner event promises to be a monumental night. Already confirmed is a Ladder Match to decide the new NXT North American Champion, as announced by NXT General Manager William Regal and Keith Lee, who relinquished the title to create more opportunities for deserving Superstars.

Be sure to stay tuned to WWE’s digital platforms and NXT on USA Network each week for more details and matches as they’re announced!

Powell’s POV: Takeover will precede the SummerSlam event that will be held on Sunday, August 23. There has yet to be a disappointing Takeover event in my book, and it’s hard to imagine that streak ending at Takeover XXX.