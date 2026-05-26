WWE Raw preview: The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments begins on the afternoon show from Italy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments begin (the winners will earn championship matches)

Powell’s POV: Rey Mysterio earned an Intercontinental Title match against Penta during last night’s Raw, but they did not say when the match will take place. Monday’s Raw will be live from Turin, Italy, at Inalpi Arena. The same venue will play host to WWE Clash in Italy one day earlier. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. My same-day audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).