WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match

-Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way for a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest in a men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier

-Montez Ford vs. Elias in a men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier

Powell’s POV: The current lineup for the Elimination Chamber event is available via the main page. Monday’s Raw will be held in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.