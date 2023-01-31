WrestleMania 39 lineup: Championship matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair defends the Raw Women’s Championship against the winner of an Elimination Chamber match

Powell’s POV: Rhodes earned the right to challenge Reigns by winning the men’s Royal Rumble. Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble and opted to face Flair over Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The Elimination Chamber match to determine Belair’s challenger current features Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. two wrestlers to be determined.