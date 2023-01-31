AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 458,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 464,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 22nd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up a tick from the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The January 28, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show billed as Championship Friday.