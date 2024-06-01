AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Championship

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Johnny TV

-Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada

-Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty vs. “The West Coast Wrecking Crew” Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

-“Cage of Agony” Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in action

-“FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena. Collision will air on TNT at 7CT/8ET.