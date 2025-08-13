Powell’s NXT Hit List: DarkState vs. Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Moose, and Je’Von Evans, Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend, Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

“DarkState” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James vs. Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Moose: This was the best DarkState match to date. The match was laid out in a way that made them look like they were able to hold their own with four top wrestlers before they went over. The story of Williams watching the finish from the floor rather than break up the pin took a little something away from the DarkState win, but it was good storytelling that further established that Trick is out for himself. Will it also lead to more storyline questions regarding Trick’s relationship with DarkState?

Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend: A quality match capped off by a fun finish. Legend attempting to powerbomb Jax out of the corner, only to have Jax counter into the Annihilator, was well executed by both wrestlers. This feels like a matchup that can be revisited many times, with Jax playing the role of the mountain that Legend needs to climb to establish that she’s a player.

Alba Fyre vs. Kendal Grey: Grey looked good in defeat before she was overshadowed by the post-match angle. Tyra Mae Steele came off well by hitting German suplexes on Fyre, Niven, and even Ethan Page. As much as I enjoy Chelsea Green’s act and it’s given them solid henchwomen roles, here’s hoping that the creative team eventually comes up with something for Fyre and Piper Niven so they can ditch the silly suits.

Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley: Jordan pinning the NXT and Knockouts Champion should have packed more of a punch. The problem is that Jayne feels like a soft champion. As much as I hoped this would work, it feels forced to have her despite holding two titles. Perhaps the idea was to lean into that by making Jayne look vulnerable. As much as I’d like to see it work, Jayne being the champion of two promotions feels forced.

Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey: A soft Hit for a solid TV match win for Hendry. As much as I keep waiting for Dempsey’s breakout win and a big push afterward, there was no reason to think the start of his push would happen at the expense of Hendry.

NXT Misses

Jordynne Grace: Regardless of whether the insecurities she spoke about in her promo are real, it’s just not what I want to hear from her character. Grace thrived as an ultra-confident wrestler during her time in TNA. She is a badass powerhouse wrestler. It’s not the perfect comparison, but imagine if, in between dominating opponents, Goldberg dedicated his promo time to talking about his insecurities. This isn’t meant to suggest that Grace should be as one-dimensional as the Goldberg character, but I think a more straightforward approach would be beneficial for Grace.