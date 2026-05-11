05/11 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 409): WWE Backlash fallout and more with Sean Plichta

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Sean Plichta, who is filling in for Jonny Fairplay. Jason and Sean answer your email questions coming out of WWE Backlash. Our next big event post-show will be TUESDAY, May 26, coming out of AEW Double or Nothing and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. If you would like to submit questions for the show, send them to dotnetjason@gmail.com and please put “Boom Questions” in the headline…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 409) with co-host Sean Plichta.

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