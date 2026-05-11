AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The latest card for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, May 24, in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose)

-Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

-Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, and three TBA in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match

Powell’s POV: Darby Allin challenged MJF on Dynamite to put his hair on the line in exchange for an AEW World Championship match. That match hasn’t been made official. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Double or Nothing. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).