AEW Dynamite preview: Casino Gauntlet set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Casino Gauntlet match for an AEW World Championship match (Entrants: Jeff Jarrett, Jay White, more TBA)

-Kenny Omega returns

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Casino Gauntlet match will challenge for the AEW World Championship on next week’s Maximum Carnage themed edition of Dynamite. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. The show airs on TBS and streams on Max at 7CT/8ET. Join Jake Barnett for his live review. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).