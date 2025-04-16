WWE Speed – Candice LeRae vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Candice LeRae vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Ruca won the match to win the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. A new four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee starts Friday with Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee. The other side of the bracket has Erik vs. El Grande Americano. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.