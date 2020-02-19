NXT TV preview: NXT Cruiserweight Championship match, Velveteen Dream returns to the ring, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong.

-Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter.

