WWE: Made in America documentary premieres next week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A patriotic WWE documentary is scheduled to premiere next week. “WWE: Made in America” will premiere next Friday on USA Network following Smackdown. Encores will air on USA Network throughout June and on July 4. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Bad news if you were like me and hoped this would give WWE an excuse to cut Smackdown back to two hours. The documentary is scheduled to run next Friday night at 10CT/11ET after a three-hour Smackdown. But the good news is that Smackdown will be in Barcelona, Spain, next week, meaning we should have Friday afternoon coverage. Check out the trailer below or via WWE’s YouTube Channel.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)