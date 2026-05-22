AEW’s “hydration partner” for Double or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Friday to announce Vita Coco as the official hydration partner of Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

May 22, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Vita Coco®, today announced that Vita Coco has been named the official hydration partner of AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, May 24 live from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, N.Y. The event will air live on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view.

As part of the partnership, Vita Coco will celebrate the passion of AEW fans by sponsoring a specific match during the AEW Double Or Nothing: Buy In preshow that streams live on YouTube and HBO Max. In addition, Vita Coco samples will be available for attendees to try, with products also available for purchase at the Louis Armstrong Stadium concessions throughout the evening. AEW stars will also make a special appearance at the Vita Coco booth

on the concourse. With 3.5x the electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink*, Vita Coco is bringing hydration to match the energy, intensity and endurance that define AEW.

For the latest information, please visit allelitewrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: In related news, I am proud to announce tap water as the official hydration partner of ProWrestling.net.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)