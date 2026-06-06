MLW Fusion results (6/6): Vetter’s review of Skyscrapers vs. Good Brothers for the MLW Tag Titles, Shoko Nakajima vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the MLW Featherweight Title, Mistico vs. Diego Hill

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW Fusion (Episode 197)

Taped February 7, 2026, in Cicero, Illinois, at Cicero Stadium

Streamed June 6, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel, beIN Sports, Veeps

MLW returned last week with two episodes that were filmed in January! While MLW took a break from airing shows, they have held monthly events since then, so I’m estimating they have perhaps 16 to 18 hours’ worth of programming “in the can.”

* This episode is from the Lucha Apocalyptico event in Cicero (suburban Chicago). It was a legit sellout; cagematch.net says 1,500 but I think a sellout there is probably closer to 900. (This is a great little venue — I attended TNA Slammiversary here a few years ago. It’s also a heavily Hispanic neighborhood, and fans are used to going to shows here to see lucha libre events). The lighting is good. Joe Dombrowski and Tom Lawlor provided commentary.

* Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux came to the ring, and Kross had his MLW World Title belt around his waist. He got on the mic and told the crowd that he’s proof that “you never give up on yourself.” He ended by saying, “Welcome to the new beginning.”

1. Shoko Nakajima vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the MLW Featherweight Title. Lawlor noted that Shoko has now been champion for more than a year. A clean lockup, and it’s worth reiterating that Shoko is generously listed at 4’10”. They traded rollups. Shoko hit a dropkick. Shotzi hit a 619 at 3:00 and a top-rope crossbody block. Shoko hit a senton. They traded forearm strikes, and Shoko hit a sunset flip and tied Shotzi in a half crab.

Nakajima snapped Shotzi’s neck against the ropes at 5:30 and hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. Shoko hit her own 619 and a dive through the ropes. Shotzi hit her own dive onto Shoko! In the ring, Blackheart hit a German Suplex, then an impressive Tiger Suplex for a nearfall. Shoko hit a slingshot senton at 7:30 and a dropkick. She set up for a 619, but Shotzi caught her legs and applied a full Boston Crab.

Shoko hit a Frankensteiner. Shotzi hit a second-rope superplex at 9:30, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Shoko hit a 619 and a Northern Lights Suplex, then a DDT. Shotzi avoided a top-rope senton, and she hit a facebuster across her knee. Shotzi hit her own top-rope senton splash for the pin! New champion!

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Shoko Nakajima to win the MLW Featherweight Title at 11:55.

* Tom Lawlor got in the ring to interview Shotzi, who declared, “I am on top of the world right now!” She said she “left it all in the ring” to win this belt. Lawlor asked her what is next, and Shotzi replied that she’s going to go and “hunt some monsters.”

* We saw a short clip of Blue Panther mentoring Diego Hill. There was also a clip of fans standing in a long line outside this venue.

2. Mistico vs. Diego Hill (w/Blue Panther). Dombrowski heaped praise on Diego as he walked to the ring. Quick lucha reversals at the bell and a standoff at 1:00. Diego hit a huracanrana that sent Mistico to the floor. Diego nailed a Sasake Special dive to the floor! (I don’t think he’s really done that before!) He rolled Mistico into the ring and got a nearfall. Mistico hit a handspring-back-elbow. He hit a top-rope crossbody block at 4:00, then a huracanrana that sent Diego to the floor. Mistico dove through the ropes onto him.

We saw Don Gato watching the match. Mistico hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30 and a spin kick in the corner. Diego hit a springboard spin kick to the jaw, then a second-rope twisting press for a nearfall at 7:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mistico kicked him in the stomach. They hit stereo kicks and were both down. Diego hit an enzuigiri. Mistico nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly at 9:30, then a Canadian Destroyer and a frog splash for the pin. Really good lucha action.

Mistico defeated Diego Hill at 9:56.

* Mistico got on the mic and put over Diego, calling him a “bright young star.” (Mistico spoke in Spanish, but they had English subtitles). He told Hill he has one of the best teachers (Blue Panther!) in the past 45 years to learn from. Mistico got the crowd to chant, “Diego!” Dombrowski said it was “a great show of respect.”

* Footage aired of the Austin Aries-Trevor Lee match from two episodes ago. Rich Bocchini tried to interview Aries, who was throwing tortillas into the crowd and was getting booed. Aries said Bocchini has been fired more times than Ric Flair has been married. I swear, Aries has been drinking from the fountain of youth… he looks nothing like he did two years ago — the muscle mass is back, and his hair is darker now. Aries glared at Blue Panther, and he challenged him to put his title on the line. Aries told Diego Hill he should be at ringside to see Aries win.

* Kushida and Okumura attacked Alan Angels backstage! Dombrowski wondered what was going on! He shouted that Okumura has joined Contra! Because of this attack, the Kushida-Angels match (which was announced for this episode!) will take place next week instead!

* A segment aired for Don Gato. Is this a commercial? Or is this part of a storyline? I wasn’t interested, so I hope this was just a commercial.

* Rich Bocchini again approached Alexander Hammerstone backstage. Hammerstone threw a fit last week when Bocchini informed him that Matt Riddle signed the open contract to face Killer Kross . Hammerstone said he would like to be at ringside to see that match, and he made clear to Rich that Rich needs to book his airfare so he can attend that show.

* Cesar Duran will be back next week. But I didn’t miss him…

3. “The Skyscrapers” Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tables match for the MLW Tag Team Titles. I hate tag tables matches. They began brawling on the floor, and we immediately got a bell (even though no one had been in the ring). Gallows and Dyer brawled up into the risers. They continued to fight through the crowd, and Gallows slammed a chair across someone’s back. They climbed over the railing and were back at ringside at 3:30. Gallows was bleeding from his forehead. They went to a commercial for the MLW store, but came right back to the action. I stopped the watch on the commercial.

A table was set up in the ring, and three others were also placed in corners. Donovan and Dijak went for a stereo chokeslam on Karl onto a table, but Karl fought free. Gallows jumped in and unloaded a series of punches on both champs. The Skyscrapers chokeslammed Gallows through the table at 8:53, but it isn’t over yet. Dombrowski clarified that Gallows is still in this match.

Dyer charged but Anderson sidestepped, and Dyer went through a table in the corner at 10:20. Dombrowski said Anderson pushed Bishop through the table; I’m not so sure. Either way, it’s 1-1. Just moments later, Dijak grabbed Karl around the throat and threw him into a table leaning in the corner for the win. (The Good Brothers, of course, were protected from eating a pin.) The four of them continued to fight to the back!

“The Skyscrapers” Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer defeated “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tables match to retain the MLW Tag Team Titles at 11:19.

* Killer Kross vs. Matt Riddle for the MLW Title will be next week!

Final Thoughts: A strong episode, coming in at about 70 minutes even. Cagematch.net shows these were the first three matches of this event from Cicero, so presumably the next matches on this show will air next week.

All three matches were really good. I’m partial to Mistico-Diego, but both the women’s match and the tables match were entertaining. Really, no complaints at all, and I really liked last week’s double-header return, too.

As I thought over the past week about why I enjoyed last week’s episodes so much, it really dawned on me what was absent. No Cesar Duran or Salina De La Renta and their never-ending telenovela that never goes anywhere or leads to matches. No Saint Laurent. Heck, no Paul London, Paul Walter Hauser, Brock Anderson or CW Anderson. I can do without the return of Okamura, too. And we unfortunately learned that Cesar Duran will be back next week, but hopefully the soapy nonsense is kept to a minimum.