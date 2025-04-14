WWE Raw results (4/14): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman on the WrestleMania 41 go-home show, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, Liv Morgan vs. Bayley

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,674)

Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

Streamed live April 14, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a shot of Allegiant Stadium while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. A shot of Raw host city Sacramento was also shown. Arrival/backstage shots featured Jey Uso, Penta, “The Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. Cole added Penta vs. Balor to the Raw lineup…

Footage aired from last week’s Raw of the segment involving World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Jey Uso…

Gunther made his entrance. Cole left the broadcast table and his color commentator Pat McAfee to join Gunther inside the ring for an interview. Cole said he was expected this to occur later in the show, but they could get to it. Cole brought up Jey Uso being a different person last week.

Gunther cut off Cole and recalled Jey claiming he was not afraid of him anymore. Gunther was booed loudly and said that Jey is full of crap. Cole said Gunther seemed frustrated and brought up last year’s WrestleMania.

The crowd chanted “yeet” and then Gunther pulled the mic away from Cole. Gunther said screw Jey, what he stands for, and everyone who stands with him. Gunther said he has been a champion for 80 percent of his time in WWE and boasted that he is the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time.

Gunther said he would put down Jey for the fourth consecutive time. He said he was in full control when he took a bath in Jimmy Uso’s blood. Gunther said he is looking forward to calling his mother and telling her how much he enjoyed beating the living hell out of Jey and walking out of WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther spiked the mic and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: This wasn’t the confident, smug Gunther. Rather, he did a fine job of showing that he’s in a different state of mind now that Jey said he’s no longer afraid of him.

Cole rejoined McAfee at the broadcast table and said he’d never seen Gunther like this. He said Gunther is frustrated and has lost control. McAfee said Gunther seemed to flip a switch…

Cole narrated highlights of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley winning a gauntlet match to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance. Morgan was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor for a match against Bayley heading into a commercial break… [C]

A video package aired with Bianca Belair on the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. She spoke about how the situation with Jade Cargill and Naomi screwed her up. She also spoke about standing up for herself and how parents should want their kids to do that. She expressed unhappiness with the match being a Triple Threat, but she said she would walk out of WrestleMania as champion…

1. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria). Bayley’s entrance was not televised. Cole said Bayley beat Morgan in their two singles match meetings, but Morgan eliminated Bayley from the Elimination Chamber match. Cole listed the attendance as 14,158.

Bayley went for an early suicide dive, but Morgan punched her as she dove through the ropes. Morgan hit two of the Three Amigos at ringside. Bayley blocked the third suplex and then ran Morgan into the ring steps. Morgan came right back and suplexed Bayley off the ring steps. Morgan sat on the ground and did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy. [C]

Morgan avoided a knee strike and then rolled Bayley into a pin for a one count. Bayley came right back with a knee strike and a sunset buckle bomb for a two count. There were dueling chants for both wrestlers. Morgan caught Bayley with a Codebreaker on the apron and then followed up with a missile dropkick. Morgan rolled Bayley back inside the ring and covered her for two.

Bayley came back with a Stunner and a Bayley To Belly and had the pin. Rodriguez tried to put Morgan’s foot on the bottom rope, but didn’t quite get it there. The referee stopped his count and Morgan got her foot on the ropes.

Valkyria attacked Rodriguez, who put her down with a big boot. Rodriguez climbed on the apron and was attacked by Bayley, who hit her with a Stunner. Morgan put Bayley down with a Backstabber and went for Oblivion, but Valkyria held Bayley, who then used a jackknife pin to get the three count…

Bayley beat Liv Morgan at 12:50.

Powell’s POV: A momentum-building win for one of the challengers over one of the champions heading into the tag team title match at WrestleMania. I’m looking forward to that match more than most of the past WWE Women’s Tag Team Title matches.

A video package recapped the recent segments on the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat match, including Paul Heyman’s involvement…

A flustered Paul Heyman was shown waiting in the backstage parking area while the broadcast team indicated that he was waiting for Roman Reigns…

“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro made their entrance for Rey’s match against Julius Creed. Cole noted that Rey would be performing in his home state… [C]

Rhea Ripley was featured in a promo video. Ripley said Bianca Belair claims she called it down the middle when she worked as the referee of her title match with Iyo Sky, but she’s shown her true colors and thrived on making her out to be the bad person. Ripley told Sky to cherish every moment she has left with the championship. Ripley said she can’t wait to show Belair what happens when she’s the bad guy and takes back her title…

2. Rey Mysterio (w/Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) vs. Julius Creed (w/Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile). The American Made entrance was not televised. Cole said this was Julius’s first singles match on Raw. Rey went up top. Brutus distracted the referee while Gable tripped Rey. Lee returned the favor by crotching Julius. The referee ejected everyone from ringside. [C]

Rey went for a baseball slide on Creed, who caught him at ringside and then put him in suplex position while walking up the steps to the apron. Creed set Rey down and kicked him, but Rey avoided Julius charging, which sent Julius into the ring post casing.

Late in the match, El Grande Americano ran out and was cut off by Rey on the ramp. Rey went for Americano’s mask, but Julius rolled up Rey for a two count. Rey sent Julius into Americano, who fell off the apron. Rey hit a 619 on Julius and then followed up by Dropping a Dime for the win…

Rey Mysterio defeated Julius Creed in 10:15.

After the match, Americano attacked Rey. The LWO members ran out to help Rey while American Made followed. Americano headbutted Lee while the broadcast team assumed he still had a piece of steel in the mask. Americano followed up with a top rope headbutt on Rey. Footage aired of Americano sliding the metal piece inside his mask before he did damage inside the ring…

Powell’s POV: They put some heat on Americano heading into the match. The gag isn’t doing much for me. I’d be just fine if Rey beats and unmasks Americano at WrestleMania.

World Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar were featured in a promo video. They said “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took the cowardly way out last week because they knew they couldn’t win. Erik said New Day tried to end his career by targeting his neck. Ivar said it won’t be a fight. “This is war,” Erik said…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were informed by Jackie Redmond in a backstage area that the War Raiders had declared war. They said they’ve been at war with the locker room and the fans.

[Hour Two] Woods said fans will have no choice but to raise their hands in unison and say “Thank God for the New Day”…

3. AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett). Kross’s entrance was not televised. Cole pointed out the similarity between the tights worn by both men. Cole said Kross told him he had Styles’ designer make his tights. A few minutes into the match, Kross ran Styles into the ringside barricade and then over the barricade and into the timekeepers’ area. [C]

Styles worked over Kross’s calf with kicks. Styles whipped Kross toward the ropes, but Kross dropped to the mat and sold an ankle injury. As Styles was talking with the referee, Kross got up and punched Styles while Cole recalled that Styles had a legitimate ankle injury not long ago. A short time later, Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and scored the clean pin.

AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross in 9:50.

Logan Paul walked out in non-wrestling attire and had a microphone. Paul stood on the stage and asked the fans what was up with all of the hostility, claiming he was just there to congratulate Styles.

Paul said the Sacramento fans weren’t cool enough to live in Los Angeles or smart enough to live in San Francisco. Paul asked Styles if he wanted to show the fans why their match would make money. Paul told Styles to enjoy a piece of cinema.

A Logan Paul video package aired. Styles said it was a cute little video and then invited Paul to start WrestleMania early by coming to the ring. Kross went after Styles, who caught him with a punch. Paul entered the ring and Styles caught him with a punch. Styles fought off Kross and put him down with an inverted DDT. Styles turned into a knockout punch from Paul, who followed up with his Paulverizer finisher…

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but you had to know the guy with the WrestleMania match was going to win if there was a clean finish. The post match angle was fine. Paul drew big-time heat.

Paul Heyman was shown seated in the parking area. Heyman looked at his phone… [C]

Jey Uso was shown standing in front of a curtain when his entrance music played. Jey opened the curtain and walked through down the steps through the crowd for his entrance. Jey stopped at ringside to shake hands with Cole and McAfee, who pumped their arms to his entrance theme.

Jey stood on the broadcast table with a mic in his hand. Jey looked to the crowd, who were chanting “yeet” and pumping their arms even though his music had stopped playing. Jey’s music played again and he danced on the broadcast table.

Once the music stopped. Jey said he said what he had to say to Gunther last week. Jey said he wanted to talk to his people. He said his mother was somewhere in the crowd. Jey said people want to know where his mind is and whether he’s crashing out. Jey said he is, but he said he’s locked in for himself, his family, and the fans.

Jey said listening to Gunther speak made it seem like Gunther is mad. Jey then said it seemed like Gunther was afraid. Jey said he’s going to get Gunther. Jey had his music play again while Cole spoke about how there will be 60,000 people yeeting at WrestleMania. Jey made his exit through the crowd…

Powell’s POV: Cole danced like a drunk uncle at a wedding. Once you see it, you can never quite look at the drunk uncle or Cole the same way again.

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in a backstage area. Breakker said his title match at WrestleMania 41 would be the biggest of his career. “Judgment Day” members Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito attacked Breakker. Balor ran Breakker into a production crate. Breakker sold his shoulder while WWE producers barked at the Judgment Day members…

The end of Finn Balor’s entrance was shown. Penta dropkicked him off the apron and then hit him with a flip dive…

4. Penta vs. Finn Balor. Penta rolled Balor inside the ring. The referee didn’t check on Balor and simply called for the bell to reward the sneak attack once Penta was in the ring. Balor took offensive control and did a “too sweet.” Balor remained in offensive control going into a break. [C]

Penta performed The Sacrifice on Balor, who came right back by rolling Penta into a pin. Penta motioned to the crowd for his finisher, but Carlito walked out and distracted him. Balor rolled up Penta for a two count. Balor hit a sling blade clothesline and a shotgun dropkick int he corner. Balor looked to the ropes, but froze once he heard a siren.

Bron Breakker ran out. Carlito entered the ring and ran out the other side. Breakker entered the ring and clotheslined Balor to end the match.

Penta fought Finn Balor to an apparent no-contest at 11:55.

Dominik Mysterio showed up to help Balor, but Breakker speared Dom and Carlito. Breakker ran toward Penta for a spear, but Penta caught him with a kick and cleared him from the ring with a clunky huracanrana. Penta dove from the top rope onto Breakker, Dom, and Carlito…

Powell’s POV: Uh-oh. Breakker was holding his knee and speaking to the referee while seated on the floor at the end of that segment. Here’s hoping that he was just selling.

Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky was featured in a promo video. Sky said she’d beaten Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley before and will beat them again…

The broadcast team ran through the WrestleMania 41 lineup…

Paul Heyman was seated in the parking garage when CM Punk sat down and put his arm around Heyman. As a black SUV arrived, Punk asked Heyman what he saw when he looked into his eyes. “The cult of personality?” Heyman asked. Punk laughed and said, “A real friend.”

Roman Reigns exited the SUV and saw Heyman seated with Punk. Heyman’s jaw dropped. Heyman stood up and ran after Reigns. “My Tribal Chief,” Heyman said while Reigns kept walking. Reigns made his entrance with Heyman walking behind him. “This is going to be good,” Cole said heading into a break. [C]

Reigns held up his index finger while playing to the crowd. Cole said Heyman chased after Reigns like a puppy dog. Heyman held out the mic while Reigns rubbed his hands together. Reigns walked past Heyman and was handed a microphone from someone at ringside.

Reigns told Sacramento to acknowledge him. The crowd serenaded him with OTC chants. Reigns said the whole world can hear that the fans love and acknowledge their Tribal Chief. He said they would never betray their Tribal Chief, but not everyone is like the fans. Reigns said some people would betray him. Reigns asked the crowd if they had any idea who that might be.

“Wise man, how could you betray me?” Reigns asked. The crowd chanted “You f—ed up.” Reigns told the crowd that the Wise Man couldn’t hear them and encouraged them to chant louder. Heyman teased speaking and then lowered the mic. An “asshole” chant started.

“My Tribal Chief, it was not a betrayal, I paid back a favor that I owed,” Heyman said. Reigns said he was confused because it seemed like the only person screwed by this favor is him. Reigns said he’ll never ask for a favor. “We take what we want,” said Reigns. “So I don’t owe a favor because I don’t ask for any help. I never asked for anybody to join me at WarGames.” Reigns asked Heyman how he’s supposed to cover the tab “for your dumbass favor.”

Seth Rollins made his entrance and joined Reigns and Heyman inside the ring. Rollins said Reigns was almost putting the pieces together by himself, but he’s missing one little piece and it’s too late because he has to end him at WrestleMania. Rollins said they will be in the most important Triple Threat in the history of WrestleMania, the company, and the industry.

Rollins said the winner of the Triple Threat will define the future of the industry. Rollins said there can be only one and it has to be him. Rollins said as for that piece that Reigns had not figured out, favors are not by chance, they are by choice. Rollins said he could have put Heyman in the hospital last week, but Roman’s wise man is a scumbag and he expects nothing from him.

Rollins said Heyman is not in Punk’s corner by chance, it’s by choice. Rollins said Heyman isn’t just returning a favor, he’s choosing, and Reigns needed to figure out why he was choosing Punk over him. “Wiseman, he’s right,” Reigns said. “You made your choice. And I made mine.”

Reigns blasted Rollins and cleared him from the ring. A happy Heyman said he acknowledged his Tribal Chief. Reigns pie-faced Heyman, who fell to the mat and held his face.

CM Punk’s music played. Punk ran to the ring and cleared Reigns with a clothesline. Punk checked on Heyman, who said Reigns put his hands on him and he didn’t know if he was okay. Reigns waited for Punk to turn around and then speared him. Rollins slammed a chair on the back of Reigns while Cole compared it to the one that ended The Shield. Rollins hit Stomps and Punk and Reigns. The executive producer credits were shown. Rollins picked up the chair and looked at Heyman, who cowered in the corner to close the show…

Powell’s POV: I did not expect the Raw before WrestleMania to end at the two-hour and 25-minute mark. No complaints. It’s going to be a ridiculously packed week, and I’m all for shows wrapping up when there’s not enough meaningful content (see three-hour Smackdown shows most weeks). The final segment was compelling, as Rollins left me thinking that there’s a very good chance that we have already seen the last of the Reigns and Heyman on-air alliance.

Overall, this was a solid go-home show. I’m surprised we didn’t get the women in the Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship match on the show in-person, but their promo videos were solid. I will have more to say about Raw during my weekly same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.

Make ProWrestling.net your home for WrestleMania 41 and NXT Stand & Deliver live reviews and much more.