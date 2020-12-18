WWE TLC and ROH Final Battle coverage, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live, Steve Austin, Trish Stratus, Rob Van Dam, Lizmark

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE TLC will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship. Join me for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

-The Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view airs tonight on pay-per-view, FITE TV, and the HonorClub streaming service. The show is headlined by Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship. ROH is billing the pre-show as Final Battle Hour One and it will stream on various ROH platforms at 7CT/8ET. The main card begins at 8CT/9ET. Join me for live coverage beginning with the pre-show. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight on FS1 from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field and will featuring the final push for WWE TLC. The show is bumped from Fox this week due to the college football Pac-12 Championship game. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review on Saturday this week due to the Ring of Honor pay-per-view.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his his audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Saturday. This will be the final edition of NJPW Strong in 2020 due to the upcoming holidays.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is February 24 in Newark, New Jersey.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Austin is 56.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) is 50.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) is 44.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.