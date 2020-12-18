What's happening...

12/17 NXT UK TV results: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar for the NXT UK Tag Titles, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Isla Dawn in a non-title match, Rampage Brown vs. Josh Morrell

December 18, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed December 17, 2020 on WWE Network

1. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn in a non-title match.

2. Jack Starz and Levi Muir beat Saxon Huxley in a handicap match.

3. Rampage Brown over Josh Morrell.

4. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeated “The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar to retain the NXT UK Tag Titles.

Notes: A video package touted that Ben Carter is coming soon to NXT.

