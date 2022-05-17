NXT announces the return of live events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the return of NXT live events.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT will return to live event touring across the state of Florida beginning Friday, June 10. Tickets for the first eight events go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10 am ET via https://www.wwe.com/nxttix.

The schedule includes:

– Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

– Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

– Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

– Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

– Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

– Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

Additional NXT live event dates are forthcoming.

Powell’s POV: It’s wise to limit the shows to Florida at this point, as it would be a risky move to run live events across the country. Most importantly, the return of NXT live events means the developmental talent will get more reps in front of live crowds. We are seeking report from each of the NXT live events. If you intend to go to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com