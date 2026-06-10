Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Eddie Kingston vs. Peter Tihanyi, Jane Nero vs. Dani Luna in a dog collar match, The Young Guns vs. Man Like DeReiss and Drilla Moloney for the Progress Tag Titles

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across five different recent indy shows.

wXw, “Drive of Champions” in Oberhausen, Germany, at the Turbinenhalle 1 on June 6 (IWTV)

This show was released on Tuesday. Production, lighting, etc., here is always top-notch. While the ring announcer spoke in German, Mett Demassi provided English commentary. He said there are 700 fans here, and I won’t dispute that.

Jane Nero (w/two guys) vs. Dani Luna in a dog collar match. Nero came out first, and her myrmidons got on the mic and boasted about how great Nero is. The ring announcer informed Nero (and the crowd!) that this would be a dog collar match! Luna marched to the ring, with the collar already around her neck, and she knocked out the two guys with chain-wrapped punches. Nero looked like she had just seen a ghost! The ref connected Jane and called for the bell. Nero fled to the floor and tried to escape, but Luna pulled her into the ring post.

Luna dove through the ropes, then she unloaded some chops as they looped the ring. Nero pulled Dani into the post at 2:30. Luna stood up, and she was bleeding from her forehead. Jane tied Luna around the ring post with the chain! They got into the ring, and Jane hit some stiff kicks to the spine. Luna hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Nero hit some European Uppercuts, and she jawed at the crowd. Luna wrapped the chain around the top rope and used it to hit a clothesline at 7:30! Nice! Luna nailed two consecutive German Suplexes.

Dani hit a rope-assisted Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. They fought onto the ring apron, and Jane hit some forearm strikes, then swung the chain to whip Dani across the stomach. In the ring, Jane hit a DDT for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Luna hit a Mafia Kick to the top of the head, and she tied Nero in the chain, but Jane escaped and hit a chain-wrapped punch. Nero hit a Twist of Fate, and she choked Luna with the chain! The ref called for the bell; I didn’t see Dani tap or submit. The commentator confirmed that the ref made the decision.

Jane Nero defeated Dani Luna in a dog collar match at 11:56.

Eddie Kingston vs. Peter Tihanyi. Tihanyi just had a really good match against NJPW’s Yota Tsuji last month. He’s tall and slender and has the height advantage over Eddie. “And listen to this crowd!” Mett Demassi shouted as the fans popped for Kingston, saying it’s Eddie’s first time here in six years. Standing switches to open. Eddie hit a double-underhook suplex at 2:30, tossing Tihanyi across the ring. Eddie dropped Peter with one LOUD chop. Tihanyi hit some chops, so Eddie pulled down the straps of his singlet to invite some more blows.

They traded more chops. Tihanyi hit a moonsault press onto a standing Kingston, and they were both down at 6:00. Eddie threw Peter into a corner and hit his rapid-fire chops, but Peter did the same. Tihanyi hit an enzuigiri and a running double knees for a nearfall. Tihanyi hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. Kingston hit a swinging uranage and a clothesline for a nearfall. Eddie hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Tihanyi dropped underneath in the corner and hit a powerbomb, but he missed a 450 Splash. Eddie hit two spinning back fists and a DDT for the pin! “What a match!” Mett exclaimed.

Eddie Kingston defeated Peter Tihanyi at 12:04.

* Eddie got on the mic and noted he hasn’t been on TV much recently, so he feared the crowd would forget about him. The fans chanted “No! No!” at that. He thanked them and said it makes him smile. “It’s not good for my gimmick” to make him smile. He put over Tihanyi as the future of pro wrestling.

“Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire vs. Jun Akiyama and Ahura. Again, Ahura’s looks and hair always remind me of Damian Sandow, but he’s much thinner and more muscular. He carried two trophies he had recently won. Japanese legend Jun came out last. Manders and Ahura opened, and the crowd sang to Manders. A feeling-out process with a touch of comedy early on. Ahura hit a hard chop at 2:30, then a headscissors takedown. Shire entered. Ahura wanted to tag out, but Jun forced him to stay in! Ahura and Shire traded forearm strikes.

Ahura hit a springboard dropkick at 5:00 that dropped Shire. Jun tagged in to a nice ovation, and the crowd chanted his name. Jun tied up a leg on the mat. Cowboy Way pushed Ahura into their corner, and Manders hit some chops. They traded slaps while seated on the mat. Ahura hit an enzuigiri on Shire at 12:00, but Manders pulled Jun off the apron so he couldn’t tag in. Jun and Manders traded chops on the floor. Jun whipped Manders into rows of chairs at 13:30. Ahura and Manders fought on the floor while Shire fought Jun, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant in English.

Manders and Ahura got back into the ring at 16:30. Ahura spit on him! Jun got a hot tag and unloaded blows on both of Cowboy Way. He hit a running knee on Manders for a nearfall, then he locked in a front guillotine choke! Manders reached the ropes. They traded chops. Manders leapt off his knees to hit a clothesline at 18:00. Cowboy Way hit a stereo clothesline, then a series of elbow drops to Jun’s chest for a nearfall. Jun hit a running knee to Shire’s sternum, and they were both down.

Ahura jumped on Shire’s back and applied a sleeper, and Shire fell to his knees. Ahura hit a Naito-style Destino (and Mett called it a Destino). On the floor, Manders hit a DDT on Jun onto the concrete. In the ring, Shire put Ahura along his back, did an Airplane Spin, and slammed him to the mat. Manders immediately hit a decapitating clothesline for a believable nearfall at 21:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout! Manders accidentally clotheslined Shire! Jun hit an Exploder Suplex on Manders! Ahura hit a corkscrew dive to the floor on Manders while Jun hit a fisherman’s suplex to pin Shire! “What a spectacle!” Mett shouted.

Jun Akiyama and Ahura defeated “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire at 23:12.

Southern Honor Wrestling “Southern Honor 80” in Canton, Georgia, at Reformation Brewery on March 6, 2026 (IWTV)

While this is now three months old, it was just released on Tuesday. This is a good-sized room, and the crowd was maybe 250. The lights are low, but lighting over the ring is decent.

Airica Demia vs. Hyena Hera. Of course, Demia has since been renamed as WWE ID prospect Anya Rune. She’s the green-haired 20-year-old whom I always compare to Billie Starkz because of their similar age and body types. A commentator noted Demia just had a WWE tryout (which, of course, earned her the ID deal). They opened with standing switches. The wrestlers are roughly the same height. Hyena has appeared in AEW, but I haven’t seen her compete this year. Demia tied her in a headlock on the mat. She hit a deep armdrag at 3:00 and kept Hera grounded.

Hyena backed her into a corner and hit some chops. Demia fired back with her own chops. Hera yanked her to the mat by her hair at 5:00, and the crowd booed that. She hit some blows to the back and kept Airica grounded. Demia fired up and dropped her with a punch at 8:30 and a running back elbow and some spin kicks in the corner. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat and a diving back elbow for a nearfall, but she missed a double-handed chop in the corner. Hyena wrapped Demia along her back and slammed her face-first for the pin. Good action.

Hyena Hera defeated Airica Demia at 10:15.

Chaotic Pro “Charged Up” in Lawrence, Massachusetts at the Lawrence Elks Lodge on June 5, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Beyond Wrestling had its top-notch show not too far away in Rhode Island. By comparison, this was a “B-show” to the Beyond “A-show” with numerous young, new faces in the lineup. But I was intrigued by two matches mid-show. They have a really good stage setup and drew perhaps 200.

Shannon LeVangie (w/Paris Van Dale) vs. Liviyah for the CW Panoptic Title. Shannon just returned from a scary mouth injury where she had some teeth loosened. Paris has been out with her own injury. An intense lockup, and they are roughly the same height. Shannon hit a dropkick. She went for Liviyah’s previously injured arm, but Liviyah grabbed the ropes to escape. Liviyah hit a series of clotheslines in the corner, and she hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 3:00. Liviyah jawed at Paris before hitting some blows on Shannon. Shannon almost hit Paris!

Liviyah rolled Shannon back into the ring and got a nearfall. She hit some chops. Shannon applied a cross-armbreaker in the ropes, then got a rollup for a nearfall at 5:00. (I don’t think these commentators are aware that Liv suffered a dislocated elbow last fall; Shannon is going for the damaged arm, and Liv still wears an elbow pad to protect it.) Shannon hit a release German Suplex. Shannon hit a superkick and an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 7:00.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Liviyah hit a second-rope superplex! Shannon suplexed Liv into the turnbuckles, and they were both down. Liviyah hit a spear for a believable nearfall. Shannon hit a Meteora to the face, and she tied up Liv on the mat, but Liv got her feet on the ropes. HOWEVER, Paris knocked Liviyah’s feet away, and Liviyah was forced to tap out. Liviyah was livid afterwards and confronted Paris. The commentators noted that Shannon wasn’t aware that Paris helped her.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Liviyah to retain the CW Panoptic Title at 9:02.

“The Breadwinners” Patrick Wheatman and Cash McGuinness vs. “The Mog Squad” Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball. Again, Rivera was a regular here before he got his WWE ID contract. I’ve seen the Breadwinners a few times now, and they are scrawny, unlikable heels. Santi and the red-headed Wheatman opened. Dark-haired Cash worked over Jacari’s left arm; a commentator said the Atlanta-based Jacari was trained by WCW’s Lodi before he got his WWE ID contract. Cash hit some huracanranas and armdrags.

Santi distracted Wheatman, allowing Jacari to hit a superkick at 5:30. The Mog Squad began working over Wheatman, hitting a team back suplex. Jacari hit an impressive dropkick for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a deadlift gutwrench suplex, then another for a nearfall. Cash finally got a hot tag at 10:00, and he cleared the ring. He hit a leaping Flatliner on Jacari for a nearfall. Cash hit a springboard stunner on Santi, who rolled to the floor. Seabass Finn and Sean Keagan emerged from the back, and their appearance distracted the Breadwinners. However, Cash got a flash rollup to pin Santi! Merely okay.

“The Breadwinners” Patrick Wheatman and Cash McGuinness defeated “The Mog Squad” Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball at 11:37.

Warriors of Wrestling “Full Throttle” in New York, New York, at at the Saint Peter Catholic Academy on May 9, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This venue is a large gym. The lights were on, and the crowd was maybe 150. I didn’t recognize hardly any names in this lineup. I opted to watch the main event.

Mike Datello vs. Marcus Mathers for the WOW Heavyweight Title. Mike is young with short, curly brown hair; think Nick Wayne in age and build. Datello tried to get a “Philly sucks!” chant going to turn the crowd against Philadelphia native Mathers. They locked up at the bell; this is a rare moment where Mathers is thicker and has the size advantage. Datello hit a shoulder tackle. Mathers hit some chops. Datello hit some dropkicks at 3:00, and he dove through the ropes onto Marcus. They looped ringside; Datello held back Mathers’s arms so young fans in the front row could chop Marcus.

Mathers powerbombed Datello into the ring post at 5:00! Mike collapsed to the floor and sold the pain. They got back into the ring, and Mathers kept Datello grounded. Mathers hit a back suplex at 9:00. Datello hit a German Suplex at 10:30 and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. Mathers hit his corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb at 12:00. Mathers flipped Datello to the floor. He hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron at 14:30 and threw him back into the ring.

Datello hit a stunner across the top rope, then hit a missile dropkick. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then a powerbomb for a nearfall, and he applied a Rings of Saturn at 16:30. Datello hit an enzuigiri and a Dragon Suplex, and he hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 19:30. He hit a running knee to the jaw, then a frog splash for the pin. Solid match; Mathers gave the young kid a good fight.

Mike Datello defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the WOW Heavyweight Title at 19:58.

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 195: Wonderbrawl II” in Manchester, England, at the O2 Ritz on June 7, 2026 (Triller+)

This venue is a larger auditorium than the Electric Ballroom, where they usually run. The crowd was 600 or more. The lighting was merely okay — the hard camera looked good, but the ringside cameras were far too dark.

* RevPro also had a show this same day. Nearly all of the top UK stars that interest me (Rhio, Lykos Gym, Cara Noir, Jay Joshua, Michael Oku, Leon Slater, Sunshine Machine, Kanji) were not on this card. (And of course, Mason Rook has left the scene to go to NXT!) SO, I opted to watch just the main event.

“The Young Guns” Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen vs. Man Like DeReiss and Dan “Drilla” Moloney for the Progress Tag Team Titles. Moloney hasn’t been in NJPW in recent weeks, as the Best of Super Juniors has been taking place. DeReiss and Ethan opened. They avoided each other’s big moves and had a standoff. Luke and Drilla locked up at 2:00, and Moloney knocked him down. All four brawled, and it went to the floor. Yikes, it is far too dark out there. Wrestlers vanished into the shadows. Luke repeatedly punched Dan, and Dan had a trickle of blood from his forehead. Ethan dove off a nearby stage onto the challengers at 5:00.

They got back into the ring, and Ethan hit a top-rope leg drop for a nearfall. Drilla hit a dropkick on Ethan. DeReiss got in and hit some chops. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. DeReiss hit a back suplex, as the challengers kept Allen grounded. Allen suplexed Moloney, and they were both down. Jacobs got a hot tag at 11:00, and he hit a German Suplex on DeReiss, then a spinebuster on Moloney, and a Michinoku Driver on DeReiss! Jacobs was a bloody mess. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 12:30.

Moloney hit a Death Valley Driver, and suddenly all four were down. Moloney went for the Drilla Killa (swinging piledriver), but Ethan avoided it, and Allen applied an ankle lock. DeReiss hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Allen, then a stunner at 14:30. Jacobs hit an Exploder Suplex on DeReiss, but DeReiss popped up and hit a shotgun dropkick. Jacobs applied a sleeper on the mat, but DeReiss flipped his body over to get a nearfall. Moloney and Jacobs traded forearm strikes. Moloney hit a powerbomb, but Jacobs hit a powerbomb and a piledriver for a nearfall.

Ethan and Luke hit front-and-back clotheslines on Moloney, and Ethan made a cover for a nearfall at 18:00. DeReiss powerbombed one opponent onto the other. Allen hit a top-rope butterfly suplex. However, Moloney hit a Drilla Killa, slamming Jacobs onto Allen’s back, and they were all down! That move popped the crowd, and we got a “This is Progress!” chant. All four got up, and they traded punches.

DeReiss hit a German Suplex and a stunner. The Young Guns hit an FTR Shatter Machine on DeReiss for a believable nearfall at 21:00. The Guns hit a Chasing the Dragon spin kick-and-brainbuster combo. Nico Angelo appeared and shoved Allen off the top rope to the mat! Moloney hit a Gore! He hit the Drilla Killa on Allen! DeReiss hit the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! New champs! What a match!

Man Like DeReiss and Dan “Drilla” Moloney defeated “The Young Guns” Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen to win the Progress Tag Team Titles at 22:57.

Final Thoughts: Now that Big Damo and Nikki Cross have purchased Progress Wrestling, I hope they look at ways to improve the lighting. It would be better to leave the lights on rather than have wrestlers vanishing into shadows. I don’t claim to know the inner workings of UK wrestling, but it sure seemed like this show was light on top stars today and had a lot of new faces in the lineup. I really hope they can help launch Progress to the next level — this was a tremendously good match and best match of these eight.

The wXw bouts were really good — I’ll go with Eddie vs. Tihanyi for second, ahead of the Nero-Luna match for third. The wXw tag match to conclude the show was fun, but I enjoyed the other matches more.

It’s nice to see the WWE ID prospects working around the country — Airica “Anya Rune” Demia, Marcus Mathers, Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball all in action. While none of their matches were really standouts today, I’ll stand by my belief that watching a 22-year-old Mathers today is like watching a 22-year-old AJ Styles at the tail end of WCW and the launch of both TNA and ROH.