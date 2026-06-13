Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Brian Cage vs. Trevor Lee, Jody Threat vs. Emi Sakura for the Smash Wrestling Women’s Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Fallyn Grey, Lee Johnson vs. Alexander Lev

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Coastal Championship Wrestling “Bash at the Brew” in Miami, Florida, at Tank Brewing Company, on June 6, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is a big, well-lit room, and I’ve seen them use this venue before. The crowd was maybe 350.

Brian Cage vs. Trevor Lee. I’m happy to see Cage is taking so many indy dates after his lengthy layoff due to injuries. Lee, while wearing a thick sweatshirt, got on the mic and tried to get himself out of the match. Lee tried to claim that his body is a bit better than Cage’s physique. Of course, Lee attacked from behind, and we’re underway. Cage grabbed him, threw him into a corner, and repeatedly punched Lee. Cage did some curls with Lee in his arms, then tossed Lee aside. They brawled at ringside at 1:30, with Lee still hiding his physique under that sweatshirt.

Cage hit a loud chop that caved in Trevor’s chest, as the commentators noted the sweater wasn’t providing much protection. They got in the ring, and Cage finally peeled off Lee’s sweatshirt, but Trevor choked Lee with it! He choked Cage in the ropes and kept him grounded. Lee hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. The crowd was all over Lee. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 6:00 and posed, then did some push-ups, before trying another pin on Cage. Lee snapped Cage’s arm over the top rope at 8:00. He went for a running Penalty Kick, but Cage tripped him.

Cage finally hit a second-rope suplex into the ring, and that popped the crowd. Brian hit a clothesline, then more in the corner and a back suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Cage hit a pumphandle faceplant for a nearfall. Lee hit a running forearm for a nearfall. He hit a spin kick to Cage’s head, then a Buckle Bomb, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. They traded kicks. Lee hit a low-blow mule kick and a Cave-In double stomp to the collarbone for a believable nearfall. Cage hit a Buckle Bomb. He nailed a pop-up powerbomb, then a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Fun match, and this crowd was hot and into it.

Brian Cage defeated Trevor Lee at 15:07.

Killer Kross presents “Natural Born Killers 5” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel on April 18, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Yes, more WrestleMania-week action! Title Match Network has placed a few more matches from this event on their YouTube channel; this is not the entire show. This is a version of GCW’s “Bloodsport” — meaning, it’s worked matches but meant to look as authentic as possible. There are NO pinfalls.

TJP vs. Gregory Sharpe. Standing switches to open and a feeling-out process early on. Sharpe hit some blows to the back and neck and tied up TJP on the mat. TJP tied up both legs, and he went to a standing Figure Four move. He turned it into a Boston Crab at 4:00, and he kept Sharpe tied on the mat. Sharpe applied a front guillotine choke, but TJP escaped. TJP applied a Stretch Muffler. Sharpe went to a cross-armbreaker and into a Triangle Choke. However, TJP escaped, applied a modified Sharpshooter, and Sharpe tapped out.

TJP defeated Gregory Sharpe at 8:58.

Smash Wrestling “Put Up Or Shut Up” in Toronto, Ontario, at the Toronto Rec Room on June 6, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is a large brick factory that has been turned into a restaurant/club. It’s well lit, and I’ve seen shows from this venue before.

Jody Threat vs. Emi Sakura for the Smash Wrestling Women’s Title. Emi threw her robe at Jody and immediately landed some kicks. The commentators noted Emi had her first match in 1995 when she was a teen. Emi pulled on Jody’s hair. Jody hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Emi hit a crossbody block that sent them both through the ropes to the floor at 2:00. Emi began removing baseball caps from fans, and she threw them at Jody. In the ring, Jody hit running double knees to the back as Emi was in the ropes at 5:00.

Jody hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Emi hit a crossbody block into the corner, then her butterfly-armed backbreaker over her knees at 7:00, and the crowd rallied for Threat. Emi hit a swinging faceplant, and she tied Jody in a crossface on the mat. Emi nailed a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Jody fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Emi unloaded some loud chops. She again hit her butterfly-armed backbreaker over her knees for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Jody hit a spear, then an F5 faceplant for the pin. Good action.

Jody Threat defeated Emi Sakura to retain the Smash Wrestling Women’s Title at 11:21.

“The Blade” Braxton Sutter vs. Tarik. The Blade has looked really sharp in about six matches I’ve seen and reviewed from him this year. He would be an obvious choice to return to TNA in the coming weeks. They immediately traded punches; Blade hadn’t even removed his trenchcoat or black hat! They fought to the floor, and Blade choked Tarik with his coat, and he hit a series of punches. In the ring, Blade hit some chops. Tarik hit a pop-up kick at 2:00. He hit an elbow drop as Braxton was tied in the ropes. They fought at ringside.

In the ring, Tarik hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner, and he took control. Blade hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Tarik got a backslide for a nearfall. Braxton hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Tarik hit a Detonation Kick for a nearfall at 7:30. Tarik hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick for a nearfall at 9:00. He mounted Blade and repeatedly punched him. Blade hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Tarik sold an injury; the ref backed Blade up and checked on Tariq. However, Tariq got to his feet, hit a pump kick to the chest, and scored the tainted pin!

Tarik defeated “The Blade” Braxton Sutter at 10:29.

Texas Wrestling Cartel “Sleep with the Fishes” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the FSW Arena on April 17, 2026 (free on YouTube)

These are single-match files on YouTube, not the entire show. (I see seven match files, so perhaps the whole event is now available.) This was a 2:30 p.m. show on a busy day of indy shows. I like the FSW Arena; it hosted several WrestleMania week shows the past two years. It can only hold 100 or so fans, but they are into the show. (Somehow, results from this Mania-week show were never submitted to cagematch.net; how is that possible?)

Thunder Rosa vs. Fallyn Grey. Grey has been renamed Veronica Haven in WWE Evolve. They immediately tied up on the mat, and Rosa twisted Grey’s left arm. Grey hit a basement dropkick at 3:00. Grey hit the “Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) and was in charge. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Frank the Clown was on commentary, and he talked about Fallyn’s WWE ID contract.

Thunder Rosa hit a clothesline that sent Fallyn over the top rope to the floor. In the ring, Thunder Rosa hit a stunner, then a clothesline into the corner and running double knees. Grey hit a 619 at 8:00, then a Code Red for a nearfall. She missed a frog splash. Rosa scooped her up and hit a Snow Plow Driver for the pin. The winner was never in doubt, but I enjoyed that.

Thunder Rosa defeated Fallyn Grey at 9:01.

Marcus Mathers vs. Cordell. I’ve seen Cordell a few times from the Rhodes Wrestling Association in Texas. Standing switches, and they twisted each other’s left arm. The commentators talked about Mathers just returning from his Japan tour with Dragongate. Mathers hit a dropkick at 2:30 and a mule kick to the jaw. Cordell hit some chops and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Mathers hit a scoop bodyslam and an elbow drop, then some clotheslines. He hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30.

Mathers went for his fisherman’s buster, but Cordell blocked it. Marcus hit some chops. Cordell hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall. Mathers finally hit a suplex at 8:30, and they were both down. Cordell hit a twisting Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Marcus nailed his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 10:00, but he missed a top-rope double stomp. He hit a spin kick into the corner. Cordell threw him throat first against the ropes and hit a double stomp to the head for the pin! A mild upset.

Cordell defeated Marcus Mathers at 10:56.

Chaotic Wrestling “Summer of Slams” in Everett, Massachusetts, from the Night Shift Brewing on June 11, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This show streamed live and free, opposite Wrestling Open. Several wrestlers on this show are regulars there, too. Pat Matthews and Rich Palladino provided commentary, but they were often hard to hear; intro music drowned them out. This is a small room. The ring was fairly well-lit, but the crowd was in the shadows. It appears only 150 or so fans are in this packed room.

DJ Powers and Liviyah vs. Shannon LeVangie and Paris Van Dale. I have rarely seen Liviyah as a heel! She held the ropes open for DJ. Paris got injured last year, and this is the first time I’ve seen her in the ring in a full year, and the commentators immediately talked about that. Shannon’s CW Panoptic Title was NOT on the line in a tag match. We had a LOUD “DJ sucks” chant before the bell, Liviyah covered his ears and gave him quite a kiss. He opened against Paris, and they traded some quick reversals. He slapped her in the face and was loudly booed.

Liviyah entered at 1:30, but she missed a dropkick. Palladino discussed Liviyah being a second-generation pro and detailed her father’s wrestling history. Shannon hit a springboard crossbody block. DJ dropped Shannon stomach-first over Liv’s knees, then DJ hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:00. The heels hit stereo elbow drops on Shannon. Liviyah mounted her and hit some punches. DJ dropped Liv onto Shannon, but Shannon got her knees up into Liv’s ribs. Paris got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some back elbows. She hit back elbows in opposite corners on each heel, and she got a nearfall on DJ.

Paris hit the Splits Stunner on DJ. Liviyah hit a missile dropkick. DJ hit his Claymore Kick for a nearfall, but Shannon made the save, and all four were down. Liviyah hit a hard slap to Shannon’s face. Shannon hit a Twist of Fate on Liviyah. Paris accidentally hit a hard back elbow on Shannon! Liviyah immediately hit her leaping DDT on Shannon for the pin! Good action. Liviyah posed with Shannon’s title belt before the heels left. I’m not quite sure I’m buying Liviyah as a heel, but the crowd always boos DJ. No evidence of any animosity between Shannon and Paris after that accidental blow.

DJ Powers and Liviyah defeated Shannon LeVangie and Paris Van Dale at 7:42.

Trigga the OG vs. JT Dunn vs. Channing Thomas. Trigga stomped on Dunn at the bell, then he traded punches with Channing. Channing hit a leg lariat to Trigga’s jaw. Dunn clotheslined Channing to the floor. Dunn unloaded some chops on Trigga at 2:00. Channing pulled Trigga to the floor and hit some blows. In the ring, Trigga slammed Dunn for a nearfall. Channing hit a double DDT at 4:30, and he tried pin attempts on each opponent.

Dunn hit a top-rope flying Meteora on Trigga. Channing hit a fisherman’s suplex on Dunn for a nearfall. Channing hit a dropkick on Trigga and got a backslide for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri. Trigga hit a standing moonsault. However, Dunn nailed Death By Elbow (rolling forearm) to pin Trigga! Good action; they filled that time well.

JT Dunn defeated Trigga the OG and Channing Thomas at 6:37.

Action Wrestling “Fun N Games” in Fayetteville, Georgia, at the Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn on May 29, 2026 (IWTV)

The poster art for this show was intentionally designed to look like the cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Appetite for Destruction” album. I thought maybe it was just my imagination, but then the opening video montage was set to “Welcome to the Jungle” with no lyrics. (But I’m sure they paid for the royalties, right?) This show was at a tavern, and I’ve seen them use this room multiple times. The ring was pushed up against one wall, and 200 or so fans stood around the other three sides. Rob Weathers provided commentary.

Corinne Joy vs. Alexandra Quinn. These two have fought multiple times in the past year. Quinn (think Trish Adora) has the size advantage over Joy, who is maybe 5’2″. We got the bell, but they took turns playing to the crowd, and Joy got the crowd to boo Quinn. Joy tackled her and got a folding press for a nearfall at 1:00. They traded rollups. Quinn pulled Corinne to the mat by her hair. Corinne hit a huracanrana. Quinn hit a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall at 3:00, then an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall.

Corinne hit a dropkick to the back, a spin kick, and a rewind kick to the head. She hit a jumping knee to the sternum and a superkick. Quinn hit a vicious Spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Joy got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for the tainted pin! That’s not much of a babyface move! Rob Weathers also expressed surprise and disappointment that she won that way.

Corinne Joy defeated Alexandra Quinn at 6:12.

Carlie Bravo vs. Grayson Pierce. I’ve noted that Pierce is aiming to be in that young HBK or Brian Kendrick mold, and he’s pretty talented. Bravo, pie-faced Pierce, so Grayson did one back, and they immediately traded punches. Pierce hit a 619, then a running Penalty Kick on the apron. They brawled at ringside. Pierce hit a slingshot senton into the ring for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a rolling cannonball against the ropes and a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Bravo hit a running neckbreaker. Pierce hit a Mafia Kick at 4:30, and he flexed and posed. He hit a German Suplex.

Bravo nailed a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Pierce hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Carlie hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Herculon Rage came to the ring and distracted the ref. Pierce hit Carlie in the head with a title belt or a weapon and got a nearfall at 9:00. Bravo nailed a Shellshock-style swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall, but Pierce got a hand on the ropes. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head. Bravo fell to the floor. Rage charged at Carlie, but Bravo hit him with a superkick. Bravo and Pierce fought on the floor! They went towards the wall and away from the ring. The ref counted them both out!!

Carlie Bravo vs. Grayson Pierce went to a double count-out at 10:38.

* Bravo got on the mic; he wants a tag match. He’ll get Shawn Dean, and they’ll take on Pierce and Herculon!

Lee Johnson vs. Alexander Lev. I’ve compared the short, dark-haired Lev to TNA’s Judas Icarus, and I’ll stick with that comparison. Lev rolled to the floor at the bell. In the ring, they had a feeling-out process and standing switches. As I noted, Lev is short, so Lee has a height and weight advantage. Lee hit a diving forearm strike and got a nearfall at 3:00. Lev dropped him throat-first onto the top rope, and he took control. Lev hit a bodyslam and a second-rope senton for a nearfall at 5:00.

Lev hit a knee drop across the forehead for a nearfall, and he kept Johnson grounded in a headlock. He hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 7:30. Lee finally hit a dropkick at 9:30, and they were both down. Lee fired up and hit some clotheslines and a running neckbreaker, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Lev hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:30. Lee suplexed him into the turnbuckles, and he hit a Helluva Kick. They traded rollups. Lev hit a Canadian Destroyer move for a nearfall. Johnson hit a pop-up powerbomb for the pin! Good match.

Lee Johnson defeated Alexander Lev at 13:36.

Final Thoughts: I usually point this out — five of these shows are available in their entirety (I’m including that Las Vegas show, even though viewers have to watch each match in an individual video file.) Point being, watching all five shows would have taken me 12-14 hours. Thus, this is the best way to check in on several indy promotions and see the best of their best.

I’ll go with that cage-Trevor Lee match for best of these 11, with that Lee Johnson-Alexander Lev match for second, and Mathers-Cordell match for third. This would have been a heckuva 11-match show. I’ll point out that everything I watched today (except the Action Wrestling show) is free on YouTube.