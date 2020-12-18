NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for the final show of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Kenta vs. Brody King for the right to challenge contract for an IWGP U.S. Championship match.

-PJ Black and Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos.

-Jeff Cobb vs. Rust Taylor.

-Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight.

Powell’s POV: This is the last first-run edition of NJPW Strong in 2020. NJPW has announced that they will stream a free “best of” edition on Christmas. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.