WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: FS1 show includes a Smackdown Tag Title match, women’s match advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 television show.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

-Carmella’s champagne toast.

-The first annual Sami Awards.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air live on FS1 from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show was bumped from Fox for one week due to the network’s college football coverage. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review will be pushed back to Saturday due to the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.