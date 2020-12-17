AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Tag Title match, special start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Cater and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. Colt Cabana and Dark Order’s 5 and 10.

-Pac vs. The Butcher.

Powell’s POV: Next week’s show will be taped tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. It will air Wednesday with a late start time of 9CT/10ET or whenever TNT’s coverage of an NBA game is complete. AEW has also announced Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship for the December 30 edition, which will also feature Chris Jericho on commentary and is labeled as New Year’s Smash Night One. The January 6 show is New Year’s Smash Night Two and includes an appearance by Snoop Dogg.