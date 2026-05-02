WWE Talent Cut Tracker: Wrestlers released by the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers were released (or informed their contracts would not be renewed) by WWE starting on April 24, 2026 . Refresh the page for the latest updates.
-JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb)
-Tonga Loa
-Aleister Black
-Zelina
-Kairi Sane
-Alex Shelley
-Chris Sabin
-Santos Escobar
-Apollo Crews
-Nikki Cross
-Joe Gacy
-“Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas
-Dexter Lumis
-Erick Rowan
-Zoey Stark
-Alba Fyre
-Andre Chase
-Dante Chen
-Tyson DuPont
-Tyriek Igwe
-Luca Crusifino
-Tyra Mae Steele
-Malik Blade
-Chris Island
-Sirena Linton
-Trill London
-Francois Prinsloo
-Carlee Bright
Powell’s POV: The news of the Mateo and Loa cuts dropped on May 2. It was not all that surprising given the way Jacob Fatu dominated them in a lopsided beatdown angle on the April 24. Smackdown. Credit to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for news on some of the releases. Here’s wishing everyone affected by the cuts the very best.
Goodbye and thank you, WWE.
5 years, 147 matches.
The list of names of people I want to thank is endless.
I am proud to be the first Singaporean-born WWE Superstar, and I hope that inspires everyone that anything can be achieved.
Stay tuned.
Chen. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/MkUKlk1qn2
— Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) April 24, 2026
— Dexter Lumis (@DexterWWE) April 24, 2026
One last TEACHABLE MOMENT‼️
I couldn’t have done it without U 🙌🏼
*Available for bookings, signings, and seminars starting in June. Let’s get to work. #WWENXT#Smackdown#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/cLxXaJiYkv
— Andre Chase | twitch.tv/ChaseUniversity (@AndreChaseWWE) April 24, 2026
Goodbye and Thank you WWE
I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.
Thank you all for the continued love and support.
Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true.
Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers…
— Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) April 24, 2026
✌🏻lol
— Joe 6acy (@JoeGacy) April 24, 2026
So the entire Wyatt 6 that’s crazy
Honestly they were being misused and they lost there mojo since debuting
Maybe cut some samoans….
Or at least some Tongans
Eff this company!
Explain the Kairi release to me like I’m 5 years old.
There’s a long list of women they want to push and she ain’t one of them
TKO need monies. Monies make happy. [expletive] the wrestlers or fans. Papa needs shareholder glazing.
(It’s the one release that’s sickening, esp as they’ve brought the freaking Bellas back)
The kairi release is so strange. Involved literally in an active story and a tremendous wrestler. The Iyo v Asuka feud means far less without her.
Alisteir Black is the other surprising one for me.
They gave up on the Wyatt sicks 2 weeks after they debuted. Yet another wasted opportunity to tell some great stories.
If WWE had brought Bo Dallas back as a fiend/Bray Wyatt imposter, they would have made millions off of that angle. Uncle Howdy’s flock was doomed on arrival.
She’s 2 feet tall, has zero pro wrestling talent, and should never have been hired in the first place.
Damn bro, come in here, make 3 statements, and be actively, factually wrong on all 3 is impressive.
The Wyatt Sucks are finally gone! Hallelujah!
Zero talent was released, just a bunch of bums who will never draw a dime in pro wrestling. The ones on the main roster were making a minimum of $350k to be completely useless so nobody should feel a shred of sympathy for them.
It always seems like people losing their jobs is the only thing in the world that makes you happy.
The joy you get out of being such a POS is mind boggling.
If Tyra Mae Steele stays in the business I think she could be really great! Surprised that she was let go. Also, surprised they did not cut Maxxine Dupri. Seems they gave up on her.
Maybe 7 people factions where no one speaks, based on an idea where the creator can no longer contribute… I liked Lumis in NXT
I did too. Maybe he could reunite with Indi in TNA.
This seems a little smackdown/NXT heavy. Wonder if RAW will see additional cuts on Monday
MCMG was such a fumble by WWE. they are for sure AEW bound and will thrive in their tag division
New Day as well apparently.
Yep, surprise right there. Maybe bring em back later? I doubt it.