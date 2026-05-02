House of Glory “Glory At The Globe” results (5/1): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Jonathan Gresham for the HOG Title, Amazing Red vs. Mike Bailey

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Glory At The Globe”

May 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, at The Globe Theater

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

I love this orchestra hall—it’s one of the more beautiful venues for indy wrestling (PWG used this building multiple times).

*** HOG just released several matches from their January show for the first time on their YouTube page. That show was never released in its entirety, so I was glad to see those matches earlier this week. In particular, it continued building toward the Zilla Fatu vs. Lance Anoa’i match.

* Sam Leterna is our ring announcer! Jason Solomon and Dr. Hillary P. Wisdom provided commentary.

1. Amazing Red vs. Mike Bailey. It’s been too long since I’ve heard Bailey come to the ring to “Brass Monkey!” This is opening the show??? Solomon said this match is “20 years in the making.” They immediately traded quick kicks and had a standoff. Bailey knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Red hit an armdrag. They fought to the floor at 2:00, and there is almost no room in front of the first row. Bailey hit a baseball slide dropkick and threw Red back into the ring. Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the thighs and ribs, and he dropped Red gut-first on the top turnbuckle at 4:00 and hit flying knees onto Red’s back.

Bailey tied him in a Trailer Hitch leg lock. Hillary noted that Red just turned 44 last week. Red escaped at 6:30 and regrouped on the floor. The crowd was lightly booing Bailey, who hit a punt kick to Red’s ribs. Red snapped off a huracanrana and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Bailey hit a variety of kicks and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down at 11:00.

Red dove through the ropes, and they crashed deep into the crowd! “It looks like a car crash in the front row,” Hillary Wisdom shouted. In the ring, Red hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Bailey nailed his triangle moonsault to the floor at 12:30. (Seriously, the fans are too close for him to do that!) In the ring, Bailey set up for the Flamingo Driver (his modified One-Winged Angel), but Red escaped. Red tried a second-rope Code Red, but Bailey rotated and landed on his feet!

Bailey hit a superkick and a Falcon Arrow, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Bailey hit another hard kick to the jaw. Red again escaped a Flamingo Driver, and they traded rollups. Bailey missed his standing moonsault kneedrop. Red hit a spin kick to the ear and nailed a Code Red! Red hit a frog splash. He went for a second one but Bailey got his knees up. Bailey nailed the Tornado Kick in the corner, then he nailed the Flamingo Driver for the pin. A sharp match — if you have Triller+, you need to watch this. Hillary called it “an all-time classic.”

Mike Bailey defeated Amazing Red at 16:38.

2. “5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black. This is a rematch from the January show (I haven’t seen that match), which was won by 5150. Wisdom (a heel commentator/manager) praised Midas for doing what he’s needed to do to win, and he urged Lyon to catch up and get on the same page with Midas. I’m a big fan of what Limelight and Boogie have been doing out here on the West Coast. They all immediately brawled, and it spilled to the floor. Lyon brawled with Boogie as they went toward the bar, far from ringside.

Lyon and Limelight got into the ring, and Jay ‘scared’ him with a growl at 2:30. Orso and Boogie brawled on the floor. Limelight hit an awesome twisting dive onto them, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Boogie hit an axe kick on Lyon, and Danny hit a slingshot senton onto Lyon for a nearfall at 4:30, and 5150 kept Jay in their corner. Jay finally hit a Michinoku Driver on Boogie, and he flipped Danny to the floor. However, Danny pulled Midas off the apron so he couldn’t tag in. Boogie hit a German Suplex on the hefty Lyon for a nearfall at 8:30.

Midas finally got a hot tag and hit a missile dropkick and some clotheslines. He hit an enzuigiri on Boogie and a twisting driver on Limelight. Jay nailed his flipping dive through the ropes onto 5150. In the ring, Jay hit a Lionsault, and Midas hit a top-rope elbow drop on Boogie for a nearfall at 11:00. Boogie hit a flipping stunner off the ropes for a nearfall on Jay. Jay hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri on Slice. Danny hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer on Jay for a nearfall at 12:30!

Danny jawed at the ref. Solomon wondered where Midas had vanished to. Jay hit a powerbomb on Limelight, and all three were down. Midas finally reappeared on the apron. Jay hit a “Circle of Life” twisting uranage on Boogie at 14:00. Jay went for the hot tag, but Midas hopped off the apron! Danny hit running knees to Lyon’s back. Midas sat down in the front row! 5150 hit the “4 Fifty 6 Headcrack” (double stomp-and-DVD combo to pin Jay. (It’s a nice finisher!) Solomon was shocked that Midas did that. “We may have seen the circus finally leaving town,” Hillary said.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie defeated “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black at 14:53.

* Hillary left the booth, so Solomon called the action solo.

3. Thunder Rosa vs. Brittnie Brooks. Solomon noted Brittnie’s recent matches in both AEW and TNA. A nice pop for Rosa, who wore a robe with a Spanish phrase on the back. Her whole face was painted today, not just half. They took turns playing to the crowd; we got the bell and a clean lockup and standing switches. They traded rollups. Rosa hit a dropkick at 2:30. Brittnie snapped Rosa’s arm across the top rope and hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and they brawled on the floor, with Brooks yelling at the fans.

Rosa put her in a front-row seat and laid in some LOUD chops at 4:00. In the ring, Brooks twisted the damaged left arm in the ropes, and she regained control. She wrapped the damaged arm around the ring post at 6:30 and she screamed at fans. (She’s become a really good heel.) She applied a top hammerlock and kept Rosa grounded. Rosa finally hit a stunner, then a running clothesline into the corner at 8:30 and double knees to the chest. She peeled off her shirt and threw it into the crowd, then hit a running dropkick against the ropes and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall.

Brooks hit a slingshot elbow drop and an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 10:00. Rosa avoided the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) and hit a neckbreaker over her knee, then a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. Rosa missed a top-rope doublestomp. Brooks hit a spin kick to the damaged arm and running knees in the corner for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded forearm strikes; this crowd was hot and more split than expected. Rosa hit a double stomp to the chest, and she tied Brooks in a modified Camel Clutch. Brooks tapped out. Really good action.

Thunder Rosa defeated Brittnie Brooks at 12:44.

4. “Turbo” Phumi Nkuta vs. Jovanissi vs. Onyx Amagi vs. JJ Doze vs. Payne (w/Hillary P. Wisdom) vs. Joe Alonzo in a scramble. I wrote their names in order of introduction. Nkuta is 11-0 in MMA, but I’ll add he looks like he’s 5’2″ and 130 pounds. My first time seeing Jovanissi, who has long, curly hair. My first time seeing Amagi, a Black man with big, curly hair. Also, my first time seeing Payne, who wore all black and a flak jacket. Joe cut a heel promo, and he got the loud boos he was seeking. Nkuta speared Alonzo, and we’re underway! Doze hit a Lungblower at 1:30. Phumi hit a German Suplex on Alonzo,, then one on Onyx, then on Amagi. Payne hit a rolling DVD. He hit a fallaway slam.

Everyone brawled on the floor. In the ring, Phumi hit some punches to Pain’s ribs, and he hit a German Suplex at 4:30. He hit a punch and got a nearfall, but Hilary P. Wisdom pulled Nkuta out of the ring! JJ Doze hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Alonso hit a low-blow punt kick on Doze and pinned him. A flat finish to a decent-but-short scramble.

Joe Alonso defeated “Turbo” Phumi Nkuta, Jovanissi, Onyx Amagi, JJ Doze, and Payne in a scramble at 5:48.

* Intermission went about 23 minutes.

5. Daron Richardson vs. Raymond Bright for the HOG cruiserweight Title. Once again, no sign of Diamond Virago with Daron — she wasn’t in Las Vegas, either. I’ve seen Bright on the NJPW training school shows; he reminds me of when Shelton Benjamin had blond hair for a short period of time. He has a good physique. Standing switches to open, and Raymond threw some of his gold dust that went all over the ring. Bright hit a crossbody block to the floor. In the ring, Daron stomped on Bright and was in charge. He hit a suplex at 4:30 and was booed. Daron hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and got a nearfall at 6:00.

Daron missed a frog splash; Raymond hit a standing moonsault, and they were both down. Bright hit a flying superman punch and got a nearfall. Daron hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30. Bright hit a Bulldog Powerslam move over his knee for a nearfall. Daron hit an enzuigiri; Bright hit a Pele Kick. Raymond hit a DDT move, but Richardson rolled to the floor at 10:30 to avoid being pinned. Richardson threw some of the gold dust in Bright’s face! He hit a swinging suplex move to pin Bright. Decent match. The commentators noted that Daron is now guaranteed to hold the belt for more than 500 days.

Daron Richardson defeated Raymond Bright to retain the HOG cruiserweight Title at 11:40.

6. Zilla Fatu vs. Lance Anoa’i for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. Again, these two have been feuding for a few months. They brawled, and Zilla hit a loud chop. Lance hit a huracanrana. They had a standoff at 3:00. Zilla hit a headbutt and hit his own huracanrana, and that sent Lance to the floor to regroup. Zilla hit a plancha to the floor and was fired up. He whipped Lance into the rows of empty chairs. He grabbed a beer can and struck Lance with it, then hit some loud chops against the ring post.

Lance scooped up Zilla and slammed him back-first against the ring post at 6:00. They continued to fight on the floor. Lance now whipped Zilla into the rows of empty chairs at 8:00. Zilla hit some more chops, and Lance’s chest was raw and red. They finally got back into the ring, and Lance hit a suplex at 10:30, then some clotheslines. Zilla hit a running splash in the corner. Lance hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball into the corner. He hit a standing moonsault for a believable nearfall at 12:00.

Zilla hit a second-rope gutwrench suplex for a nearfall, and some flying shoulder tackles and a DDT. He hit a big frog splash for a nearfall at 13:30. Zilla set up for the Samoan Spike, but Lance blocked it and hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall. Lance hit a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 15:30. Lance went for a flying move off the top rope, but Zilla caught him with a leaping Samoan Spike to the throat for the pin! “That came out of nowhere!” Solomon shouted. They hugged afterwards to ‘bury the hatchet’ and end this feud.

Zilla Fatu defeated Lance Anoa’i to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 16:04.

7. Charles Mason vs. Jonathan Gresham for the HOG World Title. Gresham posed with the belt before the bell. They circled each other before locking up. Gresham tied him in an Octopus Stretch, but Mason got to the ropes at 3:00. Gresham twisted the right wrist and fingers and kept Mason grounded. They brawled to the floor. They got back into the ring at 9:00 with Mason in charge. He hit a back suplex and some forearm strikes to Gresham’s kidneys. Gresham hit a dropkick at 11:00, sending Charles to the floor. Mason sprayed water in Gresham’s face and hit a DDT on the apron.

Mason whipped Gresham into the bar; fans helped him to his feet and carried him to ringside! In the ring, they traded chops. Gresham hit a dropkick, but it pushed Mason into the ref! Gresham hit a brainbuster at 14:30, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Mason hit a low-blow kick and a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall. They suplexed each other over the top rope to the floor at 16:00.

Back in the ring, they traded chops. Gresham again applied an Octopus Stretch, but Mason escaped. They hit stereo clotheslines. Gresham dropped him with another clothesline at 20:00, then a German Suplex for a nearfall, then a second one. Mason applied a standing sleeper. Mason hit a suplex; Gresham hit another German Suplex and a diving forearm strike for a nearfall at 22:30. Gresham hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

Gresham hit a Shooting Star Press for the pin at 24:22, but the ref saw Mason’s foot on the ropes and immediately waved it off. The crowd chanted, “Bullshit!” Mason hit a running double knees to the face, then a second time, and his rolling DVD for a nearfall. Mason then hit his Gotch-style Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes and punches. Mason applied the “Reign of Terror” sleeper on the mat, and Gresham tapped out.

Charles Mason defeated Jonathan Gresham to retain the HOG World Title at 27:27.

Final Thoughts: A really good show. Red-Bailey started it off with a HOT match that earned best of the night. I say it all the time, but Red is only 44 and still has fresh legs and can really go in the ring. Zilla-Lance was really good for second. I’ll take the 5150-Mane Event tag for third. The main event was a usual Gresham match — it stayed in first gear a long time — you could easily skip the first ten minutes — but it was really hot by the finish.

I would have given five or so minutes from the main event and given it to the scramble. Shotzi Blackheart has been a good champion here, and her absence was felt. HOG continues to make their shows away from New York (whether here, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, or Chicago) feel like an HOG show — they used all their key regulars.