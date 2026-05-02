Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods no longer with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Day’s run in WWE has come to an end. Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) and Xavier Woods (Austin Watson) were moved to the alumni section of the WWE website. Bryan Alvarez of F4wonline.com reports that the duo opted to leave the company after they were asked to restructure their contracts. Alvarez added that Kingston and Woods have 90-day non-compete agreements.

Powell’s POV: Kingston, 44, signed with WWE in 2006, while Woods, 39, signed in 2010. They formed the New Day faction with Big E in 2014. Big E suffered a cervical spine injury on March 11, 2022, and announced his in-ring retirement on October 9, 2025. Kingston and Woods continued to work as New Day throughout the remainder of their run. Grayson Waller joined forces with Kingston and Woods in 2025, but he was never billed as an official member of New Day. Kingston and Woods had highly successful runs with the company. It will be very interesting to see what comes next for both men. The assumption is that they will land in AEW. We’ll find out in a few months once their non-competes expire.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)