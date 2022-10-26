NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears
-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates one year as champion
-Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth
Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment