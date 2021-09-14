NXT 2.0 begins tonight, NXT poll results, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is back live from Orlando, Florida at the revamped Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne in a four-way for the vacant NXT Championship and will feature the first look at the NXT 2.0 makeover. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 44 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Satoshi Kojima is 51.

-Penelope Ford is 29.