09/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Big E cashes in the MITB contract following Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, plus Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy for the U.S. Title, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Big E cashes in the MITB contract following Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, plus Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy for the U.S. Title, Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya, and more (28:41)…

