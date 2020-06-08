Paul Levesque on how long term creative plans dictated the finish of Sunday’s NXT Women’s Championship match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the outcome of the NXT Women’s Championship match during the post NXT Takeover: In Your House media call on Sunday night. “For me, it’s part of the long term storytelling,” Levesque said of Io Shirai defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

“The difference between this and writing Game of Thrones is that you write Game of Thrones and it happens, right? This is physical storytelling and things can happen over the next month, two months, three months, four months that change the direction, but the intent is knowing where we’re going, how we want to get there, and the storytelling to get there. That finish was done tonight the way it was done for a very specific reason.

“Some people will read into that and go, ‘Oh, Charlotte can’t even beat…’ To me the whole rhetoric of Charlotte Flair and her dad, and their name and all that stuff is garbage. She works as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen. She’s a great performer who deserves everything she’s ever gotten. This was done for a very specific reason for storytelling purposes and hopefully, if we get to tell the story the way we want to over the coming months, I think three, four months from now you’ll go, ‘I know exactly why they did the finish that they did.'”

Powell’s POV: My best guess is that they are telling a redemption story with Ripley, who has now lost to both Flair and Shirai. After all, Levesque also spoke in the pre-Takeover media session about how he believes the loss to Flair at WrestleMania was good for Ripley’s character. Check out the full Levesque media call in our podcast section.



