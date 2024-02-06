WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The latest lineup for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber
-Nick Aldis announces Logan Paul’s next challenger for the U.S. Championship
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.
