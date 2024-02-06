What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day fallout show

February 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes explains why he attacked Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrate winning the Dustin Rhodes Tag Team Classic

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

-Falon Henley and Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

