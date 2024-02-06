NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes explains why he attacked Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day
-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrate winning the Dustin Rhodes Tag Team Classic
-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
-Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne
-Falon Henley and Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson
