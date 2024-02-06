NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes explains why he attacked Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrate winning the Dustin Rhodes Tag Team Classic

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

-Falon Henley and Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

