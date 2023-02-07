NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Vengeance Day fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Damage CTRL members Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai host “Ding Dong Hello” with “Toxic Attraction” Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

Powell’s POV: NXT announced the storyline one-week suspension of Grayson Waller for interrupting Shawn Michaels’ post NXT Vengeance Day media conference call. NXT TV will be live from the WWE Performance Center and will feature the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).