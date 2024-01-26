WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Mercedes Mone, Evil, Taylor Wilde, Taylor Rust, The Stro, Volador Jr., Road Warrior Hawk

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. The event features men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Join me for my live review of the Royal Rumble as the event streams on Peacock in the United States beginning with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of the Rumble for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. The show includes the final push for the Royal Rumble. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings, but his reviews are on hiatus until late February.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena. The show airs at 7CT/8ET on TNT. I will be covering the Royal Rumble, so our Collision coverage will be delayed. Don Murphy will be filling in for me and his review will be available after the show on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are typically available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) by Sunday morning. He has the week off, so I will be filling in with my review on Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) is 51.

-Volador Jr. (Ramon Ibarra Rivera) is 43.

-Evil (Takaaki Watanabe) is 38.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) is 38.

-Taylor Rust (Russell Tayor) is 37.

-Mercedes Mone (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) is 32. She is formerly known as Sasha Banks.

-The late Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) was born on January 26, 1957. He died of a heart attack at age 46 on October 19, 2003.