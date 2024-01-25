What's happening...

Vince McMahon and TKO issue statements regarding the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee

January 25, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A spokesman for Vince McMahon responded to the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant: “This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”

-TKO issued the following statement on the matter: “Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Powell’s POV: Both statements were published by Deadline.com. It is notable that the TKO statement offers no commitment to McMahon, who is currently the company’s Executive Chairman. I will be very surprised if McMahon holds that title much longer. Read the full lawsuit here.

