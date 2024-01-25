Vince McMahon and TKO issue statements regarding the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A spokesman for Vince McMahon responded to the sexual assault and sex-trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant: “This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”

-TKO issued the following statement on the matter: “Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Powell’s POV: Both statements were published by Deadline.com. It is notable that the TKO statement offers no commitment to McMahon, who is currently the company’s Executive Chairman. I will be very surprised if McMahon holds that title much longer. Read the full lawsuit here.