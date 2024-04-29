WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the WWE Draft night two

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Night Two of the WWE Draft

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Title

-Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch appears

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears

-Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Night one of the WWE Draft was held on Friday’s Smackdown. Raw will be held in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.