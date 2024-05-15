AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Continental Championship match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage in an eliminator match
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood for the AEW Continental Championship
-Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal
-Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron
-TNT Champion Adam Copeland calls out Malakai Black for Double or Nothing
-Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone contract signing for the TBS Title match at AEW Double Or Nothing
-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay meet face-to-face
-Hook returns
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment