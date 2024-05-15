Blitzkrieg Pro “Home” results: Vetter’s review of TJ Crawford vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Kevin Blackwood vs. Sammy Diaz in an elimination match for the B!P Bedlam Title, Krule vs. Bulk Bronson, Robert Martyr vs. CPA

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “Home”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 10, 2024 in Enfield, Connecticut at Old Country Banquet Hall

The show was held at a golf course or a country club event center; there is not only a chandelier but also some busy drapes hanging around the ceiling. It feels almost guaranteed that someone is going to hit one of those. The crowd was about 200-250.

1. CPA defeated Robert Martyr at 12:20. I admittedly am not a fan of mat-based wrestler Martyr, while I enjoy CPA’s brand of humor. Martyr comes across so darn unlikable he should always be a heel. They brawled to the floor, where they traded chops at 3:30. In the ring, Martyr applied a half-crab. He hit a snap suplex and was in charge. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30, and the crowd rallied for CPA. Martyr hit a piledriver for a nearfall. CPA hit a dropkick and his comedy 619, then a jawbreaker move for a nearfall at 11:00. Martyr hit a half-nelson suplex and a diving forearm for a nearfall. CPA nailed the “Number Cruncher”/Death Valley Driver for the pin. That was entertaining.

* CPA got on the mic and he made a challenge to TJ Crawford. Crawford came from the back and was booed. They argued. CPA made it clear he wants a one-on-one match. A commissioner showed up and told Crawford the main event has been turned into a four-way elimination match. Crawford wasn’t fazed at all by having two more opponents.

2. “Delta House” Dante Drago & Nick Robles defeated “Shook Crew” Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan and “35mm Magic” Angelo Carter & JGeorge and “The Legion of Dudes” 50 Cal & Seabass Finn in a four-way tag at 15:01. Shook Crew have disbanded in Wrestling Open but are still teaming here. Shook Crew came out dressed up as Delta House in blue denim jackets. The real Delta House stormed their way to the ring and were angry. The commentators pretended they can’t tell the real ones from the imposters. We opened with comedy of Robles and Bryce mirroring each other’s movements. The crowd was playing along, pretending the Shook Crew are the “real” Delta House, which just infuriated Robles and Drago.

Angelo Carter finally got in at 5:30; I was starting to wonder if the other two teams were going to get involved here. Finn, wearing his fisherman’s vest, tied up JGeorge and “rowed” his arms. The (real) Delta House began working over Seabass Finn. They hit a double suplex at 10:00 on Finn. Angelo Carter made a hot tag at 12:30 and hit some kicks on Robles. Carter accidentally hit a spear on teammate JGeorge! Donovan hit a chokeslam on Finn. Robles hit a Rocker Dropper leg drop. Drago was on the floor and he struck 50 Cal in the head with a paddle. Robles immediately rolled up 50 Cal for the tainted pin. This was just disjointed. The announcers suddenly realized that was “the real” Delta House.

3. Gabby Forza defeated Haley Dylan at 8:55. Gabby has the power advantage and she just scored a huge pin over Masha Slamovich 24 hours earlier. Dylan came out and gave high-fives to the fans; I’m used to seeing her as a heel. Haley’s shoulder tackles didn’t budge Gabby. Gabby did an airplane spin, then bodyslammed Dylan at 1:30. Haley tried an anklelock but Gabby quickly got to the ropes. Haley grounded Gabby with a rear-naked choke. She shoved Forza head-first into the middle turnbuckle at 5:00, then she hit a second-rope fisherman’s suplex, but Gabby hit her own suplex, and they were both down.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Forza hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Gabby hit a release German Suplex; Haley hit her own German Suplex. Haley hit a piledriver out of the ropes, then a rolling Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. Gabby hit a spear, then the Jackhammer for the pin. Good match.

4. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Young Dumb N Broke” Charlie Tiger and Pat Dynamite to retain the BIP Tag Team Titles at 12:27. Again, Pat Dynamite is the former Ellis Taylor and I don’t know why an established wrestler changes his name. MG held both the BIP and the IWTV Tag Title belts. Kylon and Tiger opened, with King hitting a dropkick. Tiger has put on some weight recently. Waller entered and hit some hard chops on Pat at 1:30. Kylon hit a crossbody block. Kylon, then Waller, hit a senton. Kylon hit a standing moonsault on Pat. He backed Pat into a corner and hit a LOUD chop at 4:00. “He’s just a boy!” the commentator exclaimed. YDNB began working over Kylon in their corner. King hit an enzuigiri at 6:30 but couldn’t tag out.

Kylon hit a DDT and this time he made the hot tag to Waller. Dustin hit some quick kicks on Pat. MG hit team kneestrikes on Tiger. Waller hit a Lethal Injection. King hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Kylon was shoved into a ring post at 9:30. In the ring, Pat hit a pop-up powerbomb on Dustin for a nearfall, but Kylon made the save. Kylon hit a springboard double dropkick. Kylon dove through the ropes, but Tiger caught him and slammed his back into the ring post, then he dropped him face-first on the stage where the hard camera was set up. Dustin hit a flip dive off the stage onto both opponents. In the ring, Kylon hit a superplex, and Dustin immediately hit the Mamba Splash for the pin. That was really good stuff.

Intermission was edited out. We’re coming back with the ‘popcorn match’ with a bunch of new guys. I’ve seen some of them just one or two times.

5. Tristan Kyle defeated Logan Black, Leary, Erik Chaca, and Charles Stunning in a scramble at 10:01. Logan Black is heavyset in black and is like Sami Callihan. Chaca is a short Latino; I have compared his look to TJP (Yes, I know TJP isn’t Latino.) Kyle has long curly hair and he’s arrogant. Charles Stunning is dressed in a burlesque outfit with cotton candy pink hair, and the commentators used “they” pronouns to describe Stunning, who is debuting here. All five brawled at the bell. Kyle was going to hit Stunning with a chair, but instead sat down on the chair and got a lap dance from Charles Stunning, but then Charles punched him. Leary dove through the ropes onto everyone at 4:00. Stunning dove through the ropes onto everyone. In the ring, Charles kissed Logan then kicked him. Chacha and Kyle worked together. Kyle got a low blow and a handful of jeans to pin Leary. Not that good but the crowd enjoyed it.

6. “Even Stevens” Stephen Azure and Steve Somerset defeated Diego El Trabajador and Jake Grey at 6:26. The Even Stevens have appeared a few times in Wrestling Open, and they wear their Mean Street Posse-style vests. I just saw “the handyman” Grey not only debut at Wrestling Open, but win (which almost never happens there!). Diego has a construction worker gimmick, too; my first time seeing him. Azure and Diego opened. Diego and Jake worked over Azure. The shorter Somerset tagged in at 2:00. The ES worked over the young Grey in their corner. Diego made a hot tag and hit a dropkick, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00. The ES got a rollup with feet on the ropes for a pin out of nowhere. This didn’t hold my interest.

7. Krule defeated Bulk Bronson in an “anything goes” match at 16:13. This is a rematch from their last show in a mall in March, which I previously reviewed here, and that ended in a no contest when they both shoved the referee. Doors were set up in the ring before the match began. They immediately brawled on the floor and went around the building. Bronson suplexed Krule on the stage at 4:00 and that earned a “this is awesome!” chant. They continued to fight on the floor and whack each other with chairs and kendo sticks. Krule hit a fallaway slam onto rows of empty chairs at 8:00. They got back into the ring and continued to brawl. Bronson slammed him through a table and hit him over the head with door shards. Krule set up a series of chairs in the ring. He slammed Bronson face-first across two open chairs for the pin. Hard-hitting brawl.

8. “The Sweeper” Eddie Prevete defeated Kirby Wackerman at 8:02. Prevete looks like he’s still in high school and he “sweeps the ring” before the matches. Yeah, I hate the gimmick. Wackerman wears an ugly pink singlet and I admittedly am not a fan of him, either. They traded offense but it feels at three-fourths speed, as Prevete is just really green. Kirby hit a top-rope flying headbutt for a nearfall at 6:30, but he pulled Sweeper to his feet. A masked person attacked Kirby; it was Delightful Dan. It allowed Prevete to hit the worst Code Red I’ve ever seen, nearly landing on his head, for the pin. As bad of a match as I’ve seen this year.

9. TJ Crawford defeated Jordan Oliver, Kevin Blackwood, and Sammy Diaz in an elimination match to retain the B!P Bedlam Title at 21:56. I tuned in for the Miracle Generation’s match and this one. TJ went to stall on the floor, so Diaz leapt through the ropes onto him, and all four brawled on the floor. In the ring, TJ and Blackwood hit simultaneous clotheslines at 2:00. Oliver hit a basement dropkick on Blackwood. Sammy hit a tornado DDT on Oliver. The announcers said Sammy grew up 20 minutes from here and really wants to win this title. TJ hit a double swinging neckbreaker move at 4:00, posed, and got a “you still suck!” chant.

Sammy hit a crossbody block on TJ. Diaz leapt off the ropes, but Oliver caught him with a dropkick, then Oliver hit a German Suplex. TJ nailed a snap Dragon Suplex on Blackwood. Sammy hit a powerslam and a moonsault on TJ for a nearfall at 7:00. Blackwood hit a German Suplex on Diaz, then he hit a belly-to-belly on TJ, tossing him onto Diaz. TJ and Blackwood traded forearm strikes. They fought on the ring apron, where Kevin hit a Maia Kick. Blackwood hit a Death Valley Driver on TJ on the ring apron, and they both crashed to the floor at 10:00 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Sammy hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Oliver hit an Asai Moonsault onto all three. In the ring, Blackwood hit a Helluva Kick, then a top-rope doublestomp on TJ’s collarbone. However, Diaz rolled up Blackwood to pin him at 11:33! The match continued without a break. Blackwood (who had been eliminated!) hit Sammy! TJ immediately covered Sammy and pinned him at 12:15. Just like that, we’re down to just Oliver vs. Crawford. The middle rope snapped! That earned a “Holy shit!” chant, but they kept brawling and ignored it, and they traded rollups.

Oliver hit an Exploder Suplex at 15:00. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Oliver applied a Boston Crab and sat down on the lower back, but TJ reached the ropes at 18:00. They fought on the ropes and a few fans chanted “please don’t die!” Oliver hit a stunner to the mat for a nearfall. Oliver hit a Helluva Kick and he set up for the Acid Bomb, but TJ raked his eyes. TJ leapt off the top rope, but Oliver caught him with a stunner. Oliver hit the Acid Bomb (it didn’t look great) for a believable nearfall at 20:30 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded open-hand chops. Oliver hit a Poison Rana. He went for a Clout Cutter, but TJ caught him, put him on his back; TJ popped Oliver up, kicked his back, and scored the pin. A very good main event.

Final Thoughts: I knew this would be an “uneven show” with several really good workers and some, um, not so good workers. I guess I prefer that all the top workers worked other top workers, and weren’t scattered in matches against the greener, newer guys. The main event takes best match, ahead of the Miracle Generation tag. I’ll actually go with Haley-Forza for third, with the Krule-Bronson brawl for honorable mention. But admittedly there were three matches that I knew on paper wouldn’t interest me, and that turned out to be the case. I won’t bash further… I just acknowledge that this promotion is a training ground to move onto the more prominent promotions in the Northeast, like Beyond/Wrestling Open or GCW.