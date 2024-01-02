Blitzkrieg Pro “Mandibles” results: Vetter’s review of Ladder Hell match for the vacant Pro Bedlam Title, Miracle Generation vs. Grizzled Young Veterans for the IWTV Tag Titles, Sonny Kiss vs. Matt Tremont

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Blitzkrieg Pro “Mandibles”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 31, 2023 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

This event was part of the 11-show “Wrestival” event that was held in this venue. This was an afternoon show and attendance is maybe 250. Johnny Torres and Shoot Skyler provided commentary.

1. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson to retain the IWTV Tag Titles at 12:24. I truly thought this was going to be the main event. Zack and Kylon opened. GYV backed Waller into their corner and worked him over. Kylon slammed Waller onto Zack, then Kylon hit a senton at 3:00. Zack hit a butterfly suplex on Kylon and kept him grounded. Waller made the hot tag at 7:30 and hit flying forearms on both GYV. Kylon hit an enzuigiri. The MG hit superkicks and stereo running knees on Drake. Waller nailed a 450 Splash for a nearfall on Drake at 9:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant.

Drake nailed a Doomsday Device clothesline on Kylon for a nearfall; this looked great. Kylon hit a tornado DDT, then a German Suplex. The MG accidentally struck each other’s knees. GYV hit a spike piledriver on Kylon on the floor at 11:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Waller got a forward roll out of nowhere to pin Zack. A really good match, and I like that they won in a fluke rollup and not a decisive victory. I believe that is the 30th successful defense of the titles for Miracle Generation.

* Zack Gibson got on the mic and talked about wrestling all over the world for the past 17 years. They shook hands with Miracle Generation in a nice sign of respect. Zack vowed they will be back and will be looking for a rematch. Johnny Torres called it their greatest victory to date.

2. CPA defeated Logan Black in a “Wall Street” street fight at 11:32. The winner of this match will be in the ladder match in the main event. I don’t think I’ve seen Logan Black before; he is big, has a mohawk, and generally has a look similar to Sami Callihan. He looks like a guy used to street fights, and he has a massive size advantage. CPA, wearing his button-down shirt and tie, attacked from behind, and of course, he does not look like a guy who’s been a street fight. Logan shoved CPA into the ring post. However, Black chopped the ring post and hurt his hand.

In the ring, Logan yanked the clip-on tie off CPA, and he stapled the tie to CPA’s forehead at 5:00. CPA peeled off one shirt to reveal an identical shirt underneath. Black slammed CPA through a door set up in the corner at 7:30. He pulled out zip-ties and tied CPA’s hands behind his back. Black slammed door shards on CPA. CPA broke free of the zip-ties and hit the 1099/modified 619. CPA slammed Logan through a door in the corner for the pin. Okay match; CPA is a likable underdog.

3. Perry Von Vicious defeated Alan Angels and Robert Martyr in a three-way elimination match at 11:53. My first time seeing Perry; he’s tall with long hair and a receding hairline, and he has apparently been touring in Japan; he looks like a thin Grizzly Adams (sorry for the very dated reference). Martyr is the unlikeable mat-based wrestler, and his physique has really gotten worse this year. Martyr hit a superkick and a DDT on Perry. Angels hopped in and hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Martyr at 2:30. Perry hit a delayed vertical suplex on Angels.

Angels hit a DDT on Perry for a nearfall at 5:30. Perry hit a hard forearm strike that leveled Angels. Martyr hit a piledriver on Perry for a nearfall at 7:00. Perry hit a Mafia Kick on Martyr. They did a Tower Spot out of the corner. Angels hit a low blow and got a rollup with a handful of tights to pin Martyr at 9:06. “Never met a shortcut he didn’t like,” Johnny Torres said. The match continued with Perry hitting a back drop and a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Angels hit a low blow mule kick and got a rollup for a nearfall at 11:00. Angels nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall. Perry picked up Angels, spun him and tossed him, then pinned him.

4. “35mm Magic” JGeorge and Angelo Carter defeated Dan the Candy Man and Kirby Wackerman at 8:08. I’ve seen JGeorge a few times but I think the other three are new to me. Carter also is short and Black with a long braid. Wackerman is a dork in a singlet and taped glasses. Dan wore a polka jacket with “blow pop” written on the back; these guys are clearly all about comedy. Kirby hit a snap suplex on JGeorge for a nearfall at 2:00. JGeorge hit a frogsplash on Kirby. This match just isn’t connecting with me. Dan finally tagged in at 6:30 and he slammed Angelo. Angelo hit a low blow on Dan, then a Blade Runner swinging faceplant, and Angelo pinned Dan. That was brutal; I can’t pretend to have liked that.

* A hooded figure confronted JGeorge and Angelo by the ring apron and handed them an invitation. They all headed to the back.

5. Kevin Blackwood defeated Sammy Diaz at 10:51. Diaz is similar to Trey Miguel and he’s a regular here. The tattoo-covered Blackwood is a top-2o indy talent. Quick reversals early on. Diaz hit a dropkick and a dive through the ropes onto Blackwood. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block. Blackwood hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Diaz butterflied the arms and hit a swinging slam, then an enzuigiri, then a powerslam and a moonsault for a nearfall. He nailed a frogsplash for a nearfall at 6:30. Blackwood fired back with a top-rope back suplex for a nearfall. He set up for a Gotch-style piledriver but Diaz fought out of it.

Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp onto Diaz’ chest as Sammy was lying on the ring apron. He dragged Diaz into the center of the ring, nailed the Gotch-style piledriver, but only got a nearfall. The commentators were shocked and the crowd chanted, “this is awesome!” Blackwood hit some Yes Kicks to the chest. They traded mid-ring forearm strikes. Diaz nailed a standing poweerbomb; he leapt off the ropes but Kevin caught him and hit a German Sulplex. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a believable nearfall, then a second Gotch-style piledriver for the pin. That was fantastic. What a difference from one match to the next.

6. Haley Dylan, Kaia McKenna, Brooke Havok, and Kaitlin Marie defeated Leary, 50 Cal, Nick Robles, and Dante Drago in an intergender match at 15:24. All four men wore denim jackets and sunglasses and they clearly are going to be the heels. I think I’ve seen the women in action more than the men, and I think this is the first time I’ve seen orange-haired Haley Dylan as a babyface. Haley and Robles opened. Havok hit a giant head-scissors takedown on Drago. Leary entered at 2:00 and hit a delayed vertical suplex on Havok; she might be half his weight. Kaia entered to face mullet-wearing hillbilly 50 Cal, but he tagged out.

The curvier Kaitlin entered and came up behind Dante; they are roughly the same size, and she hit a hard uranage at 5:00. He slapped her butt but it hurt him more than her. Kaitlin slammed teammate Brooke onto Drago. Robles hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Havok for a nearfall. Drago and Robles did a wishbone, snapping Havok’s legs apart at 7:00, as the men worked over Brooke. Haley finally made the hot tag at 9:00 and she hit a snap suplex on Leery, then a German Suplex on 50 Cal. The women surrounded 50 Cal and all hit dropkicks for a nearfall at 10:30.

They did a huge multi-person submission spot, which eventually included ref Gina, with her putting her arm out and grabbing a fan for leverage. Fun silliness. Robles hit a Tiger Driver on Brooke. Kaia hit a Pounce on Drago. Leary hit a Flatliner and a fisherman’s suplex. He speared Kaitlyn at 13:00 and suddenly all eight were down, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Drago ran around the ring, trying to pin each woman, but they all kicked out. Drago got the sorority paddle and hit Kaitlyn on her butt, but it again hurt him more than her. The women surrounded Drago and beat him up. Haley hit a German Suplex and a Rainmaker clothesline to pin Drago. That was fun albeit absurd.

* After the match, 50 Cal and Leary beat up Dante Drago and Nick Robles.

7. “Killdozer” Matt Tremont defeated Sonny Kiss at 6:54. Again, heavyset brawler Tremont is looking more and more like Big Van Vader, especially with the mask he now wears. Sonny is certainly much smaller. Sonny hit a head-scissors takedown, then a handspring-into-a-slap to the face, then a Meteora flying double knees. Tremont hit a fallaway slam at 1:30. Tremont hit some chops and was in charge. Sonny hit an enzuigiri to the jaw. Tremont hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Sonny hit a gant head-scissors takedown. Sonny hit a running kneestrike to the jaw, then the Splits Legdrop for a nearfall. Sonny came off the top rope but Tremont grabbed Kiss by the throat and hit a chokeslam for the pin. Okay action.

8. TJ Crawford defeated Bryce Donovan, Bobby Orlando, King Crab and CPA in a Ladder Hell for the Building match for the vacant Pro Bedlam Championship at 12:15. They hanged a belt above the ring. I don’t know who is the masked King Crab. Orlando and Donovan are usually tag partners, so we’ll see if they actually fight. CPA removed a button-down shirt, revealing an identical one underneath. Orlando and Donovan worked together to beat up TJ Crawford. CPA hit a missile dropkick on both Bryce and Bobby. King Crab put the ladder over his head and struck opponents with it. CPA hit the 1099/modified 619 on KC. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow on Bryce at 4:00. Bobby leapt off the ladder and hit an elbow drop on King Crab.

TJ and Bryce fought on top of two side-by-side ladders, and Bryce chokeslammed TJ onto a third ladder at 6:30. Ouch! King Crab hit a spinebuster on CPA. Bryce and Bobby traded punches on top of the ladder! TJ hit a DDT on King Crab. CPA caught Orlando with a stunner and everyone was down at 10:00. CPA hit a “Number Cruncher” Death Valley Driver off the top of the ladder to the mat on King Crab, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. However, Angelo Carter and JGeorge hit the ring and slammed CPA through a ladder set up in the corner, and they were loudly booed! They helped TJ into the ring, and TJ climbed the ladder and pulled down the belt! New champion! The crowd loudly booed this finish.

Final Thoughts: Three great matches, but also one really awful match. I thought Blackwood and Diaz had a barnburner and one of the better matches of the Wrestival to earn top match. The show-opening Miracle Generation vs. Grizzled Young Veterans was really good, but yet I feel they have a far better rematch ahead of them. The main event ladder match was well laid-out and takes third. The intergender eight-person was fun and earns third. I don’t want to keep bashing on the awful match, but instead I’ll just say the crowd was patient and forgiving; they easily could have started booing it but they just let it play out. Always great to see Alan Angels, too, and that three-way was fine. I need to see more of Perry Von Vicious.