Blitzkrieg Pro “Everything is Alright” results: Vetter’s review of Heath vs. Krule, TJ Crawford vs. Marcus Mathers for the B!P Bedlam Title, Miracle Generation vs. The Batiri for the IWTV Tag Team Titles

Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Blitzkrieg Pro “Everything is Alright”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 24, 2024 in Westfield, Massachusetts at East Mountain Country Club

I was aware that they had some issues with this show during the live feed. The venue is a ballroom with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. It was a bit dark in the room but still easy to see the action. It appeared the crowd was maybe 300 with most seated on two sides of the ring, as the room is narrow and allows for only a couple rows of fans on the other two sides.

1. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “The Batiri” Kodama and Obariyon to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 11:00. I’ve seen the Batiri a few times; they are short and muscular and wear black-and-yellow scary facepaint. The Batiri attacked from behind and they all immediately fought to the floor. They got back into the ring at 1:00 and the ref called for the bell to officially begin. Kylon hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. The Batiri began working over Waller, kept him grounded, and in their corner. Waller hit a superkick on the floor on one and he made the hot tag to Kylon at 6:30. King hit some clotheslines and a backbody drop and he was fired up. He hit a double suplex, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. King hit an enzuigiri at 8:30.

One of the Batiri hit a clothesline on King and everyone was down. One of the Batiri suplexed Waller into the turnbuckles at 10:30. KIng hit a dive between the ropes to the floor. Waller hit a Lethal Injection, and King immediately hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for the pin. Solid tag match.

2. Allie Katch defeated VSK in an intergender match at 13:34. Katch wrestled in Dallas 24 hours earlier for GCW. I just don’t find her believable in a match against a taller, stronger man. I wrote this the other day, but VSK’s thicker beard right now has him looking like Bobby Roode. VSK wasn’t taking this seriously. When she started to get some offense in, he hit a neckbreaker over his knee. He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a hard buttbump. He hit a dropkick to her face for a nearfall. She hit a scoop bodyslam at 7:30 and they were both down. Allie hit her butt splashes in the corner and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. She hit a kneestrike to his chest.

He hit a buzzsaw kick to her head, and he tied her up on the mat and cranked back on her head; she got a foot on the ropes to break the hold at 10:00. He repeatedly stomped on her, then he hit a series of European Uppercuts. She hit another kneestrike to the jaw. She hit an Eat D’Feet kick. VSK hit a Trash Compactor piledriver along his back while they fought on the ring apron, and she tumbled to the floor at 12:00; she got back into the ring before being counted out. He immediately hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. She hit a mid-ring piledriver for the pin. Okay action.

* CPA has a mystery partner for the next match!

3. CPA and Logan Black defeated “35mm Magic” Angelo Carter and JGeorge at 11:25. JGeorge is the ‘film director’ and I’ve seen him with Max Caster on other indy shows. Angelo is Black with long blond braids. CPA came out wearing his button-down shirt and tie. He got on the mic and said he doesn’t have a partner, and he basically begged anyone in the back to come out. Logan Black, a much taller and thicker guy who recently fought CPA, ran to the ring and joined him! CPA peeled off one shirt, but of course he had another identical one on underneath. Black launched CPA onto the heels, and the heels bailed to the floor.

The heels began working over CPA. Angelo hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Black finally got the hot tag at 7:30 and he beat up the heels. CPA hit a Death Valley Driver on JGeorge, who rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. CPA and Black briefly argued! CPA got a schoolyard takedown for a nearfall on Carter. GPA did his comedy 619 move. JGeorge hit an axe kick to the back of CPA’s head for a nearfall. Logan hit a brainbuster on JGeorge. CPA hit a second-rope missile dropkick. In another comedy spot, CPA launched himself off of Black’s back to splash Carter and pin him. CPA’s comedy works for me, largely because it’s kept in the undercard.

4. Sammy Diaz defeated Akira, Ichiban and Aaron Rourke in a four-way to become No. 1 contender for the B!P Bedlam Title at 13:11. I’m a fan of these four. Akira’s mohawk is back after it was buzzed off in MLW; it is bright pink today. Ichiban and Diaz (think Trey Miguel!) traded quick reversals. Ichiban dove to the floor onto two guys. Diaz hit a dive. Akira hit a summersault dive off the top rope. Rourke hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor. Akira and Rourke traded blows in the ring while the others were down on the floor. Akira hooked both arms and got a nearfall at 4:30. Akira applied a half crab, then he hit a shotgun dropkick. Rourke slammed Diaz onto Akira. Ichiban hit a second-rope double dropkick, then a stunner.

Ichiban slammed Rourke face-first to the mat and he went for his leaping Flatliner but Akira blocked it. Akira hit a top-rope flying knee. Ichiban hit a frogsplash and suddenly everyone was down at 8:30. Diaz hit a half-nelson suplex, then a powerslam, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a Poison Rana. Akira forcibly kissed Rourke on the mouth, but then he applied a half-crab; Ichiban made the save. So, Akira applied half-crabs on both Ichiban and Rourke at 11:00. Rourke applied a Figure Four Leglock on Akira, and he turned it into a Charlotte-style Figure Eight. Diaz and Akira traded forearm strikes. Akira hit a German Suplex. Ichiban splashed Akira and himself to the floor. Diaz hit a Cradle Shock to pin Rourke. Really entertaining fast-paced match, and to me, a surprise winner.

5. Leary and Perry Von Vicious defeated “Delta House” Dante Drago and Nick Robles at 19:09. Leary is beloved here as he grew up here. I’ve seen Drago (short brown hair) and Robles (1980s rocker look) and PVV (think a thinner Chris Hero) a few times. All four brawled at the bell. and the heels went to head to the back but Perry got them. All four brawled on the floor. A kid, probably age 6, was allowed to chop the heels. At 5:00, five kids or so gathered and started stomping on the heels on the floor. (I wonder how stiff some of those boots felt!) I am not a fan of Leary’s in-ring work but this spot was FUN. In the ring, the heels worked over Perry in their corner. Perry got a kids’ plastic bat and hit the heels with it at 10:00.

Leary got the bat but he hit the opponents so light they barely felt it. He hit a bodyslam and a rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall on Dante at 13:00. He hit a piledriver on Robles. Perry picked up Dante and chokeslammed him through a door in the corner. However, Robles speared Perry through another door in a different corner, and everyone was down. The heels hit stereo low blow uppercuts at 15:00, then a Team 3D on Leary for a nearfall. The heels were about to win but Perry pulled the ref from the ring! He got back into the ring, and he tossed Dante through a door bridge on the floor at 18:30. Leary hit a package piledriver, and Perry hit a spinning Razor’s Edge; both babyfaces piled onto Robles for the pin.

* Intermission was edited out.

6. “Even Stevens” Stephen Azure and Steve Somerset defeated Kirby Wackerman and Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man at 7:29. Ugh this might be brutal. The Even Stevens are dorks in sweater-vests; think the Mean Street Posse but scrawnier and dorkier. Dan wears a white Blow Pop jacket; he took that off and has on a sherbet orange singlet. Kirby wears an ugly pink-and-grey singlet. (There is a reason this is the proverbial ‘popcorn match.’) The ES are heels and they worked over Kirby. One of the Even Stevens rolled up Dan for the pin. Every bit as ugly as I feared. Kirby beat up Dan after the bell.

7. TJ Crawford defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the B!P Bedlam Title at 13:53. This is one of the three matches that got me to tune in; both of these guys are making in-roads in MLW. Both guys played to the crowd, then they shook hands. I never heard a bell, so I start the stopwatch as TJ kicked him in the stomach during the handshake. Mathers hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Mathers hit a bodyslam. TJ took control and kept Mathers grounded. Mathers hit a stunner, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. TJ hit a dropkick on the knee. He hit a hard Yes Kick to the chest. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 6:30. Mathers hit some chops.

They traded hard boots to the chest on the ring apron; they hit simultaneous boots at 9:00 and both fell to the floor; they both dove into the ring before being counted out, and I heard a “both these guys!” chant. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. TJ hit a hard kick. Mathers hit a snap suplex, then a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, then a Helluva Kick and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00, as a “this is awesome!” chant began. TJ hit a Mafia Kick but he missed a spin kick to the head. Mathers hit a snap suplex; TJ hit a Dragon Suplex. TJ blocked a sunset flip, leaned forward and grabbed the bottom rope for leverage, and scored the cheap pin. A very good match, yet I fully believe they have an even better match in them.

8. 50 Cal and “Shook Crew” Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando defeated Eric Cha Cha, Jake Long, and Tristian Kyle at 10:18. The Shook Crew came out dressed like 50 Cal, all wearing sunglasses and half-shirts that barely come down to mid-rib. Tristian wore purple trunks, and the Shook Crew beat him up early on. Orlando did some of his Cabana-style humor antics in an exchange with Jake Long. 50 Cal entered and hit a dropkick on Eric at 3:00. The heels began working over 50 Cal. Kyle hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Orlando finally made the hot tag at 8:00 and he traded blows with Kyle. Bryce entered and hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. He chokeslammed Kyle. The babyfaces then hit a triple powerbomb move, and Cal pinned Kyle. Okay action; the crowd was more into it than I was.

9. Krule defeated Heath (Slater) at 10:32. Krule grabbed the ref and chokeslammed him. Heath charged at Krule and they traded punches as our poor ref was helped out of the ring. They brawled to the floor and between the rows of fans. Heath is a big man but Krule just towers over him; again, Kane is a good comparable for Krule. They finally got back into the ring at 5:00. Heath hit some chops that had little effect. Krule charged at Heath, but Heath moved and Krule crashed through a board in the corner. However, Heath powerbombed Krule through the board bridge for a nearfall at 9:00. Heath hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Krule came off the ropes but Heath caught him and hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Heath hit his leaping inverted DDT move for a nearfall. Krule applied a sleeper, and Heath passed out. Okay action.

Final Thoughts: An okay show. I tuned in for TJ-Marcus and I will give that best match, even though I fully believe they can top it. The four-way was really good and earns second place. I’ll take the show-opening Miracle Generation for a distant third, just ahead of the main event. This show had more un-even wrestling than I’m used to, as there were several wresters here that just weren’t clicking for me.