IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backlash France

May 4, 2024 in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena

Streamed live on Peacock and pay-per-view

WWE Backlash France Pre-Show Notes

Jackie Redmond, Big E, and CM Punk hosted the pre-show from a studio and were not on location in France.