WWE Clash at the Castle, AEW All Out, NXT Worlds Collide, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Joe E. Legend, Tracy Smothers, Jay Youngblood

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Clash at the Castle will be held on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review beginning at noon CT/1ET. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Worlds Collide will take place on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match. Join John Moore for his live review beginning Sunday at 3CT/4ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW All Out will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The pay-per-view is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review on Sunday beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for our same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear Jake’s audio review will be available tonight or on Saturday morning.

-AEW Rampage is live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s AEW All Out. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe E. Legend (Joseph Edward Hitchen) is 52. He worked as Just Joe in WWE.

-The late Tracy Smothers was born on September 2, 1962. He died of lymphoma at age 58 on October 28, 2020.

-Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) died on September 2, 1985 at age 30 following a series of heart attacks.